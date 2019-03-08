New charity superstore to open in Great Yarmouth

Keen shoppers looking to find the perfect bargain will soon have a new charity superstore to browse around.

That’s because Cancer Research UK is opening a store in Great Yarmouth later on this summer.

A job advert on indeed shows the charity are searching for a deputy manager at the new superstore in the town.

Many shoppers in the town have welcomed the news.

Diane Fieldstead, 56, who owns a chalet in Great Yarmouth, said: “It think it is great news. I often go to charity shops because they offer a lot of variety.

“They are also very affordable which is particularly important for a town like this.

“I really like having a browse around charity shops and getting ideas.”

Tina Budds, from Bungay, who visits the town three to four times a year, also thought it was a good idea.

“People in the town love a bargain so I think it will do quite well.” Mrs Budds said.

“It is definitely a store I would visit because charity shops sell a wide variety of clothes.”

Business owners in Great Yarmouth also shared their views.

Steve Cook, owner of toy shop Branded in Regent Road, said: “Anything that adds to the town’s offering can only be a good thing.

“There’s too many empty premises as it is so if it attracts more people to the town we will be happy.

“Charity shops are well priced so I am sure people will visit it.”

There are currently a number of charity shops in Great Yarmouth including Age UK, Scope and the RSPCA shop.

A spokesman for Cancer Research UK said they did not have the details as to where the superstore would be in the town.

Lenny Gordon of Gordon Linens said he was unsure as to how beneficial the shop would be for the town.

Mr Gordon said: “Who knows how well it will do. I guess it is better than having an empty shop though.

“There needs to be more incentives for businesses in the town because some of us are struggling.”

There are a number of Cancer Research superstores in the UK in areas including Wisbech, Coventry and Leeds.