Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

PUBLISHED: 16:13 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 02 July 2019

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Another national chain has signed up to open a new store at Great Yarmouth's Gapton Hall.

Discount card and gift company Card Factory is the latest retailer to announce it is moving in to the shopping park, which is now almost fully occupied.

The greeting card, gift wrap and party ware specialist will open a 1,500 sq ft store later in the summer.

A spokesman for Card Factory said: "We are thrilled to be opening a Card Factory store at Gapton Hall and look forward to sharing our fantastic range of cards, gifts, balloons and gift wrap with the shoppers of Great Yarmouth."

Card Factory follows Shoezone and Cancer Research UK which will both open stores at the shopping park in the summer.

Mark Kelly, asset manager at Investec Argo Management, said: "We are delighted to announce Card Factory will be the latest retailer to join Gapton Hall. "We only have one unit left at the park and hope to be able to make an announcement about it very soon."

Work to create an extra lane to stop traffic building up around Mcdonalds is underway and due for completion by the end of August.

Mr Kelly added: "The first phase of our road improvements are now complete and the second phase of the road widening has started.

"The majority of the works will be undertaken out of hours so customers will still have full access to the shops throughout."

Card Factory opened its first store in 1997 and now has over 970 across the UK.

It has stores in Market Gates, Great Yarmouth, and in Gorleston High Street.

