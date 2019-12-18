Restaurant bid for empty training centre unit

A restaurant is bidding to take over an empty training centre in a seaside town.

The operators behind Coral Bay Caribbean which already has units on Norwich and Great Yarmouth markets have their sights set on the former St John Ambulance training unit in Baker Street, Gorleston.

The town, which is still basking in the afterglow of its starring role in the Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis Beatles movie Yesterday - supports a flurry of pubs and restaurants and has its own cinema.

According to a planning application submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council the aim is to transform the single-storey building into a restaurant.

Plans show two rooms being joined together to form the main eating area with offices, a kitchen, toilets, storage and a back garden also marked.

The new enterprise would create four jobs, one full time and three part time.

The proposed opening hours are Monday to Wednesday, 11.30-7pm, Thursday and Friday, 11.30 to 10pm, Saturday 8-11pm, Sundays and bank holidays 8-12.30pm.

Coral Bay bills itself as "providing traditional Jamaican dishes made with love and care."