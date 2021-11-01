Landmark seafront hotel to re-open with new owners bringing 40 jobs

The Carlton Hotel which shut last year after its owners collapsed into administration is re-opening with new owners

A Norfolk hotel that stopped trading after its parent company collapsed into administration is preparing to re-open and looking for staff.

The Carlton Hotel in Great Yarmouth ceased trading along with the Golden Lion in Hunstanton last May.

They were both said to be casualties of the coronavirus pandemic as their owners Shearings Hotels struggled to issue refunds with no new bookings coming in.

While the Golden Lion is already open for outdoor dining and hopes to welcome guests inside from May 17, the Carlton is set to open later in the summer.

The Golden Lion at Hunstanton is already open for outdoor dining and hopes to welcome guests inside from May 17. - Credit: Bespoke Hotels

The two hotels are now operating under the Coast & Country Hotel Collection, part of Bespoke Hotels.

A statement said: "With both the Carlton and Golden Lion hotels having gone into administration in May 2020 as part of Shearings Hotels, it was feared they would remain closed indefinitely.

"However, under new ownership and following a hotel management agreement with Bespoke Hotels, the Golden Lion was able to reopen briefly last year, before the latest lockdown forced the doors to close again.

"Now, both properties are set to reopen as lockdown eases – with the Golden Lion already open for outdoor dining and an opening date set for May 17 for the full hotel, in accordance with Government guidance.

"The Carlton will open a little later in the summer."

The Carlton Hotel is set to offer 40 roles, while there are similar opportunities at the Golden Lion.

Paul FitzGerald, portfolio managing director, said: “Given the enormous challenges of the last few months, we’re delighted to bring these properties back to market.

"Integral parts of Norfolk’s hotel offering, we know their initial closure was felt keenly amongst their respective communities.

He added there was "already keen interest to book – something that bodes really well for their future success.”

The hotel collection operates in 33 locations from the Highlands to Cornwall.

Thomas Greenall, managing director of Bespoke Hotels, said: “Coast & Country Hotel Collection is made up of some prominent hotels in some wonderful and well-established leisure locations and we’re thrilled to be able to facilitate their reopening.

“We hope this will be regarded as a very positive move for the industry – delivering jobs, support for communities and vital trade for suppliers and ancillary businesses."

The Carlton Hotel opened as The Victoria Hotel in 1842.

At the time it was the last word in luxury with its own private stables and coach houses reserved for gentlemen's horses and rooms for grooms and coachmen.