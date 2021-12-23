MP praises Yarmouth firm's geothermal energy drive

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP, visited geothermal development specialists CeraPhi Energy in his constituency to hear about its potential to heat and power the UK - Credit: Ceraphi Energy

Pioneering work by a Great Yarmouth business re-using old oil and gas wells to draw up and provide geothermal energy has been praised by the town's MP.

Brandon Lewis visited geothermal energy experts CeraPhi Energy to hear about its ever expanding plans and said he would highlight their work at Westminster.

After meeting the Viking Road-based team, he said: “The concept and potential of geothermal energy is exciting and I look forward to highlighting them to my ministerial colleagues.”

CeraPhi Energy has entered into a Heads of Terms Agreement with UK Oil & Gas to develop the deep geothermal GeoHub at its Horse Hill site in Surrey.

It is also working with Third Energy and IGas on UK projects as well as internationally.

CeraPhi Energy chief operating officer Gary Williams said: “Much as how offshore wind became established, the huge potential of deep geothermal needs similar recognition to bring this much needed clean and almost everlasting energy source to market and help achieve the challenging Net Zero targets."