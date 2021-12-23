News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

MP praises Yarmouth firm's geothermal energy drive

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:07 AM December 23, 2021
Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP, visited geothermal development specialists CeraPhi Energy

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP, visited geothermal development specialists CeraPhi Energy in his constituency to hear about its potential to heat and power the UK - Credit: Ceraphi Energy

Pioneering work by a Great Yarmouth business re-using old oil and gas wells to draw up and provide geothermal energy has been praised by the town's MP.

Brandon Lewis visited geothermal energy experts CeraPhi Energy to hear about its ever expanding plans and said he would highlight their work at Westminster.

After meeting the Viking Road-based team, he said: “The concept and potential of geothermal energy is exciting and I look forward to highlighting them to my ministerial colleagues.”

CeraPhi Energy has entered into a Heads of Terms Agreement with UK Oil & Gas to develop the deep geothermal GeoHub at its Horse Hill site in Surrey.

It is also working with Third Energy and IGas on UK projects as well as internationally.

CeraPhi Energy chief operating officer Gary Williams said: “Much as how offshore wind became established, the huge potential of deep geothermal needs similar recognition to bring this much needed clean and almost everlasting energy source to market and help achieve the challenging Net Zero targets."

Most Read

  1. 1 New company formed to collect bins and clean streets
  2. 2 Bid for food and drink kiosks at clifftop car park
  3. 3 90pc of intensive care Covid patients at Norfolk hospital are unvaccinated
  1. 4 Great Yarmouth landmark hotel has been sold
  2. 5 The Empire Gives Back - free Christmas lunch at Yarmouth venue
  3. 6 Woman made partner photo empty car seats to show he was not having affair
  4. 7 Convoy of work vans give businessman, who died aged 59, fitting send-off
  5. 8 Stolen Great Yarmouth car found burnt out in north Norfolk town
  6. 9 Look who's 40! The Paget to begin birthday celebrations
  7. 10 Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

2011: Erosion is already evident at Happisburgh, but many people still live close to the edge.

Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Domas Baksaitis

Teen who died in seafront motorbike crash had taken drugs, inquest hears

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Iron Duke Great Yarmouth

Two operators shortlisted to breathe new life into Iron Duke

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Pawel Martyniak and his father Andre.

Family release new images of missing man as search continues

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon