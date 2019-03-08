Search

'Magical and quirky' mermaid cafe seeks new operator

PUBLISHED: 16:21 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 31 July 2019

The music box cafe in St George's Park is looking for a new operator. It was commissioned by Seachange Arts who own the bespoke structure Picture: Archant

The music box cafe in St George's Park is looking for a new operator. It was commissioned by Seachange Arts who own the bespoke structure Picture: Archant

Archant

An architect-designed cafe billed as "a magical and quirky outdoor attraction" is seeking a new operator.

Mermadelica, said to cost some £100,000, opened in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, three years ago complete with an eye-catching roof-top fountain.

It was described by Seachange Arts, the charity who commissioned the piece, as "a relaxing spot to grab a coffee and crepe in the popular park location" and was widely tipped as a key ingredient in the resort's reinvention as a cultural and arts' hub.

Designed to be a work of art itself it was advertised as featuring "a cornucopia of tantalising treats which include quirky artworks, an electronic pipe organ and a water fountain on the roof."

But this season the semi-permanent structure is shuttered and advertised 'To Let'.

Mike Smith-Clare, whose council ward includes the cafe said it was a real shame that it wasn't trading.

The music box cafe in St George's Park is looking for a new operator. It was commissioned by Seachange Arts who own the bespoke structure Picture: Archant

"I really liked it," he said.

"I know it has done well being so close the play area. It is in an absolutely perfect spot for users of the park.

"It is a real stand-out cafe in terms of its design and mermaid features.

"It is like a beautiful little music box that opened up, representative of bandstands of the past.

"Hopefully it will be taken over soon and trading again."

Emily Phillips, communications and development manager for Seachange Arts, said the borough council was handling the letting side for the first time after the charity's original licence agreement expired last year.

"What we really want is a one-man-band to go in there and run it," she said. "On a nice day it really lifts the area."

The deadline to apply is Friday, August 2.

The be-spoke structure, whose design nods towards seaside heritage, was built in Cornwall.

Previously, a spokesman for Seachange Arts said: "The motivation came from wanting to bring the park to life.

"We wanted to provide a bit of a centrepiece for the park and we were acutely aware of a lack of nice family establishments away from the seafront.

"It will bring a European cafe culture feel and provide a nice spot to chill out and have a panini while the kids run around."

