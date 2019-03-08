Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90
PUBLISHED: 14:26 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 01 July 2019
As summer kicks into gear thousands of holidaymakers will be flocking to the seaside to enjoy some relaxing time on the beach.
What better way to round off a day in the sun than with a nice cold pint of lager?
Here are five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90.
The Feathers, 1, Market Gates - Carling, £2.20
Located off the historic market place, customers can enjoy a pint of Carling for £2.20.
The pub also has Sky Sports and BT Sport to watch sporting events on.
The Troll Cart, Regent Road - Carlsberg, £2.55
A traditional Wetherspoons serving a number of pub classics from burgers to fish and chips.
Uptown Bar, King Street - Fosters, £2.50
Situated right in the heart of Great Yarmouth, Uptown Bar serves Fosters for £2.50.
Those looking to make an early start can enjoy a pint for £1.90 during happy hour (9am to 11am).
Theatre Tavern, Theatre Plain - Fosters, £2.60
Just a five minute walk from the beach and fitted with a pool table, the Theatre Tavern is well worth a try.
The Coach Makers Arms, Market Place - Fosters, £2.80
Just a short stroll from Great Yarmouth's chip stalls, The Coach Makers Arms offers customers a pint of Fosters for £2.80.
Those hoping to make a head start on everyone else can enjoy a Fosters for £2.20 before 12pm.
*Bud Light prices excluded