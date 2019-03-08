Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

As summer kicks into gear thousands of holidaymakers will be flocking to the seaside to enjoy some relaxing time on the beach.

The Feathers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton The Feathers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

What better way to round off a day in the sun than with a nice cold pint of lager?

Here are five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90.

The Feathers, 1, Market Gates - Carling, £2.20

Located off the historic market place, customers can enjoy a pint of Carling for £2.20.

Uptown Bar in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Uptown Bar in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The pub also has Sky Sports and BT Sport to watch sporting events on.

The Troll Cart, Regent Road - Carlsberg, £2.55

A traditional Wetherspoons serving a number of pub classics from burgers to fish and chips.

Uptown Bar, King Street - Fosters, £2.50

The Coach Makers Arms in Market Place, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton The Coach Makers Arms in Market Place, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Situated right in the heart of Great Yarmouth, Uptown Bar serves Fosters for £2.50.

Those looking to make an early start can enjoy a pint for £1.90 during happy hour (9am to 11am).

Theatre Tavern, Theatre Plain - Fosters, £2.60

Just a five minute walk from the beach and fitted with a pool table, the Theatre Tavern is well worth a try.

The Coach Makers Arms, Market Place - Fosters, £2.80

Just a short stroll from Great Yarmouth's chip stalls, The Coach Makers Arms offers customers a pint of Fosters for £2.80.

Those hoping to make a head start on everyone else can enjoy a Fosters for £2.20 before 12pm.

*Bud Light prices excluded