Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

PUBLISHED: 14:26 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 01 July 2019

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

As summer kicks into gear thousands of holidaymakers will be flocking to the seaside to enjoy some relaxing time on the beach.

The Feathers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe Feathers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

What better way to round off a day in the sun than with a nice cold pint of lager?

Here are five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90.

The Feathers, 1, Market Gates - Carling, £2.20

Located off the historic market place, customers can enjoy a pint of Carling for £2.20.

Uptown Bar in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonUptown Bar in King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The pub also has Sky Sports and BT Sport to watch sporting events on.

The Troll Cart, Regent Road - Carlsberg, £2.55

A traditional Wetherspoons serving a number of pub classics from burgers to fish and chips.

Uptown Bar, King Street - Fosters, £2.50

The Coach Makers Arms in Market Place, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe Coach Makers Arms in Market Place, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Situated right in the heart of Great Yarmouth, Uptown Bar serves Fosters for £2.50.

Those looking to make an early start can enjoy a pint for £1.90 during happy hour (9am to 11am).

You may also want to watch:

Theatre Tavern, Theatre Plain - Fosters, £2.60

Just a five minute walk from the beach and fitted with a pool table, the Theatre Tavern is well worth a try.

The Coach Makers Arms, Market Place - Fosters, £2.80

Just a short stroll from Great Yarmouth's chip stalls, The Coach Makers Arms offers customers a pint of Fosters for £2.80.

Those hoping to make a head start on everyone else can enjoy a Fosters for £2.20 before 12pm.

*Bud Light prices excluded

Most Read

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Grieving couple who suffered four miscarriages and loss of newborn baby to raise money for charities

Craig and Jade Manthorpe with daughters Riley and Taylor Brett, the day they announced Tyler was coming. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Grieving couple who suffered four miscarriages and loss of newborn baby to raise money for charities

Craig and Jade Manthorpe with daughters Riley and Taylor Brett, the day they announced Tyler was coming. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘I am overjoyed’ - owner’s delight as photography studio opening edges closer

Victor Ling owner of Barkers Photos. Picture: Joseph Norton

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Man in court after man, 20, stabbed in Great Yarmouth street fight

A police tent has been placed at the scene of an incident near King Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists