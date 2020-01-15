Even mannequins go as Debenhams prepares to close for the last time

Mick Fecher of Caister with two of the mannequins he bought from Debenhams for his hobby art project making unusual lamps Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Bargain hunters cleared the shelves - and then made off with them too - as the Debenhams closing down sale entered its last few hours.

Debenhams in Great Yarmouth is closing its doors today, Wednesday, January 15 Picture: Liz Coates Debenhams in Great Yarmouth is closing its doors today, Wednesday, January 15 Picture: Liz Coates

With BOGOF's on toys and up to 80pc off in some departments there was little left to pick through and the store was reduced to selling its display units and models.

Among those pleased with what they had bagged was Mick Felcher of Caister.

The artist snapped up three child mannequins for £50 from the store in Great Yarmouth's Market Gates.

Working with his tattooist son he aims to decorate the models turning them into quirky feature lamps.

Debenhams shop windows awash with posters on its last day trading in Great Yarmouth, January 15 Picture: Liz Coates Debenhams shop windows awash with posters on its last day trading in Great Yarmouth, January 15 Picture: Liz Coates

At 3,30pm on Wednesday January 15, the store's last day, it was still busy with shoppers browsing the bargains, with some complaining "the best stuff" had been shipped off to other shops.

All available stock was on the ground floor, with the upstairs closed off.

Many of the fixtures and fittings had "sold" signs on them and boxes of coat hangers were being given away for free.

Amid the melee there was sadness with many shoppers saying they would miss the store and they didn't like to see the once sparkling space looking so depleted.

Lillian Tillbrook of Nelson Road, Great Yarmouth, said: "I aways shopped in there. I just do not know what is happening to Yarmouth."

The 72-year-old had popped in to change a dress and also to say her goodbyes to staff members she had got to know "with a kiss and a hug."

Mrs Tillbrook, a former guest house owner, said: "It's a real shame. But there you are, what can you do?

"That's the way the town is going."

Another woman who used to own a fashion shop in Victoria Arcade 25 years ago said she missed the old days.

"I saw the good times," she said.

"It's just dead now. Everywhere is the same, it's not just Yarmouth.

"It's all the internet now."

Heavily discounted items still available included saucepans and electrical items with 50pc off.

Also on sale were Christmas stockings for 50p, men's white shirts for £5, half-price duvets and pillows, candles, pyjamas at £10 and Karen Millen seconds at half price.