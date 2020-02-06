Flats bid for seaside Barclays bank following £1.2m move

A redundant bank could be turned into flats. Barclays in Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth, shut six years ago Picture: Google Maps Archant

A conversion to homes bid is being put forward for a former bank six years after it shut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barclays in Hall Quay closed at the same time as the Trafalgar Road branch and all services moved to the market place. Hall Quay has permission for 11 flats Picture: Google Maps Barclays in Hall Quay closed at the same time as the Trafalgar Road branch and all services moved to the market place. Hall Quay has permission for 11 flats Picture: Google Maps

The former Barclays bank in Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth, closed at the same time as the Hall Quay branch - all services moving to a new "super bank" in the town centre.

Plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council are looking for two, two-bedroom flats on the ground floor of the three storey building.

One neighbour hailed the scheme "a positive thing", adding: "It would be far better having a couple of well looked after flats rather than another business, or worse still - a derelict building."

MORE: 'It has taken the heart out of the town' - Last bank in Norfolk town set to close

Another, however, strongly objected saying work had started before permission had been given.

The property was listed for sale for £50,000.

You may also want to watch:

It is described in the particulars by Birmingham-based property consultants as having a main sales area with kitchen, strong room and stores to the rear.

MORE: Flats plan for quayside bank will 'improve vitality'

The first and second floors comprise three self-contained residential flats let to individual tenants.

When the bank was still trading its cashpoint was the source of complaints, with people gathering there at all hours and disturbing residents and visitors to guest houses.

There were concerns when it closed about the £1.2m move to the Market Place M&Co store at the same time as Lloyds took Burtons.

The moves marked a shift away from retail in anchor stores, and both banks had to fight for their places.

Barclays closed its Acle branch in May last year.

Despite rumours to the contrary a spokesman confirmed it had no plans to close its Gorleston High Street branch.

People have until February 17 to comment on the plans which can be viewed on the borough council's website by clicking the link here.