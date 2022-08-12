Corrections made to prices at Yarmouth's new leisure centre

Prices have been corrected at the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront following their first day of operation.

Last Friday, the mayor for Great Yarmouth Borough opened the £26m leisure centre while surrounded by councillors, officers and other dignitaries.

Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant (centre) declared the Marina Centre at noon on Friday, August 5. - Credit: James Weeds

The new facility was heralded for providing the town access to the latest health and wellbeing facilities, including a six-lane 25m pool, a leisure pool, and a gym with panoramic sea views.

At the end of June, membership prices were revealed, with individual prices for use of the facilities, including water flumes, splash pad and climbing walls, being revealed a few weeks later.

Initially, a single swim session was £8 for one adult (16 and above), 45-minute access to the flumes and Aqua Play Area was £10 for an adult, and the Clip n' Climb was £13 for a 45-minute adult session.

Jordon Hannant at the Clip n' Climb inside the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On Tuesday morning, this paper contacted Freedom Leisure - who operate the site on behalf of the council - about their prices which were above average when compared with other leisure centres in the area.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Freedom Leisure responded with some corrections to prices and ticket information, following assessment of the first two day's "operational control of the pools and customer flow," a spokesperson said.

The changes made means an adult swim is now £6 for a single session, £10 for an adult to use the flumes and splash pad for 75 minutes with unlimited pool access on the day afterwards, and the climbing walls are now £13 for a 75-minute session and £10 for children.

On Wednesday, A Freedom Leisure spokesperson said: "Pricing, along with operations and programming will be regularly reviewed – with some amendments already made to simplify the pricing structure at the Marina Centre following customer feedback."

Corrections have been made to the time limit at the Aqua Play area. - Credit: Peek Photography

The spokesperson explained that pricing reviews undergo a process of "benchmarking," where costs are compared to similar facilities locally and nationally. Following the benchmarking process, prices were reviewed and approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The spokesperson added: "The Marina Centre offers a range of great value family tickets and concessionary pricing, including for children, over 65s, disabled users and Blue Light card holders.

"Borough residents are also eligible for a 10pc discount on casual pricing through the Passport to Leisure scheme.

"Members who have access to both the Marina Centre and Phoenix Leisure Centre are also entitled to a further 10pc discount on casual activities.

"Marina Centre visitors are also entitled to three hours of free parking when taking part in an activity.

The cafe at the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On Tuesday, we also approached Great Yarmouth Borough Council for a comment. However, the council declined to comment, as Freedom Leisure is the Marina Centre's operator.

How much are other leisure centres in the area?

There are many leisure centres throughout Norfolk and Suffolk. And as the new Marina Centre features some facilities other centres do not have, we have compared prices for general swim and gym memberships.

The Marina Centre has two memberships available. The adult swim only is £29.95 each month and the adult swim and gym membership is £39.95 a month.

At Wymondham Leisure Centre, it is £33 per month for access to the gym, swimming pool, classes and spa.

The centre is also currently running a promotion for a six-week membership for £45.

In Norwich, the Wensum Sports Centre does not have a pool. However, the gym costs £7 for a single session, £17 per month for a membership or £170 a year.

At the University of East Anglia's Sportspark, a Gold membership costs £40 a month. Users get unlimited access to the gym, pool and classes throughout the day, as well as anytime access to the running track.

For £32 per month, the Silver membership provides anytime entry to the pool and off-peak access to the gym, classes and the track.

At Norwich Riverside, a swim-only membership costs £22 a month for an annual pass or £26 for a flexi membership.

For unlimited gym and pool access, the premium pass is £29 per month annually or £33 for a flexi membership.

The Riverside centre also has a flexi pass for 16 to 18-year-olds at £22 per month, which gives users access to the pool, gym and classes.

In Dereham, its leisure Centre costs £37 a month on a fixed 12-month contract and provides full access to the gym, public swimming and classes.

A flexible pass is £41 a month, and the swim-only membership is £28.30 monthly.

Beccles Lido has one membership option. It costs £42 per month for one swimming session each day.

In Fleggburgh, Broadland Sports Club offers a Gold membership, which is £33 a month and a Silver pass, which is £26 monthly.

The Gold membership allows users access to the gym, pool, sauna, steam room and sports courts, whereas the Silver is only for pool, sauna, steam room and court access.

Broadland also offers a Junior membership for under-16s. For a swim membership, it is £7 per month. And for the gym, it costs £12 per month.