New Costa could open at retail park

Plans have been submitted to open a Costa at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The owners of a retail park in Norfolk have submitted plans to open a Costa there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plans at Gapton Hall shopping park in Great Yarmouth would see the building formerly occupied by Carpetright converted into three separate units.

In its application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee, owners of the retail park Mezen Investment Holdings, outlined its intention for the coffee shop to move into one of these units.

Mezen Investment Holdings hopes Costa will enhance the offer at Gapton Hall.

Next already has a Costa inside its store on the site in Gapton Hall Road.

A decision on the application will be made in April.