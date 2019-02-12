New Costa could open at retail park
PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 March 2019
Archant
The owners of a retail park in Norfolk have submitted plans to open a Costa there.
The plans at Gapton Hall shopping park in Great Yarmouth would see the building formerly occupied by Carpetright converted into three separate units.
In its application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee, owners of the retail park Mezen Investment Holdings, outlined its intention for the coffee shop to move into one of these units.
Mezen Investment Holdings hopes Costa will enhance the offer at Gapton Hall.
Next already has a Costa inside its store on the site in Gapton Hall Road.
A decision on the application will be made in April.