Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

New Costa could open at retail park

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 March 2019

Plans have been submitted to open a Costa at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to open a Costa at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The owners of a retail park in Norfolk have submitted plans to open a Costa there.

The plans at Gapton Hall shopping park in Great Yarmouth would see the building formerly occupied by Carpetright converted into three separate units.

In its application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning committee, owners of the retail park Mezen Investment Holdings, outlined its intention for the coffee shop to move into one of these units.

Mezen Investment Holdings hopes Costa will enhance the offer at Gapton Hall.

Next already has a Costa inside its store on the site in Gapton Hall Road.

A decision on the application will be made in April.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Costa could open at retail park

Plans have been submitted to open a Costa at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

The ghost signs that point to Great Yarmouth’s former haunts

The former Yarmouth Head Post Office in Regent Street.

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

New name and theme unveiled for the former Rattlesnake at Pleasurewood Hills

A reincarnate of The Rattlesnake rollercoaster will make a welcome return to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. The ride in 2006.

Most Read

New Costa could open at retail park

Plans have been submitted to open a Costa at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

The ghost signs that point to Great Yarmouth’s former haunts

The former Yarmouth Head Post Office in Regent Street.

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

New name and theme unveiled for the former Rattlesnake at Pleasurewood Hills

A reincarnate of The Rattlesnake rollercoaster will make a welcome return to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. The ride in 2006.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

East of England to get smallest share of £1.6bn ‘Brexit bribe’ pot for deprived towns

The Union and EU flags in Westminster. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

New Costa could open at retail park

Plans have been submitted to open a Costa at Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

£59bn investment in offshore energy projects estimated over next 20 years

The Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth Enterprise Zones were expanded last year. PHOTO: Building Partnerships Ltd

‘There’s nowhere in Brundall selling kebabs’: takeaway man at loggerheads with council leader over restaurant

A row has broken out over a planned pizza takeaway in Brundall, which is aiming to serve other food Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists