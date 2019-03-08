Search

Seaside hotel insists rooftop event did not breach noise rules as council hands it official notice

PUBLISHED: 15:56 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 28 August 2019

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A seaside hotel has been hit with a noise abatement notice after people complained about a noisy event which "ruined" a community music show. On Friday, August 23, Great Yarmouth Borough Council's enviornmental health and licensing officers gave the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston the statutory nuisance notice.

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen JacksonThe Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Officers served the notice because on Monday, August 19, music from the hotel's club-style Kissed on the Roof festival drowned out the Gorleston Makes Music talent show at the neighbouring bandstand.

In an annoucement the hotel said: "We were not aware this event would coincide with Gorleston Makes Music until the day of. As we had nearly 600 people attend this event, we feel it would have been completely unfair to stop the music.

"When licensing officers attended the premises after complaints were made, they took decibel readings and agreed we were not breaching any of our licenses.

"I would like to apologise to the Rotary Club who organised the event on the bandstand as it was never our intention to cause any disruption."

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen JacksonThe Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

You may also want to watch:

Noise abatement notices are served by local authorities when noise problems amount to a statutory nusiance. It may require noise to be limited or stopped altogether.

A council spokesperon said: "The council is serving a noise abatement notice on the premises as part of preventing a reoccurrence."

However Glenn Walker, operations director of the Cliff Hotel, said the notice will not be affecting any of the hotel's future events as there are no explicit terms to it.

He said: "The council served it to let us be aware of any breach of noise nuisance. It's something for us to be aware of and make sure we keep within our license.

"We will abide as we always abide by our license. The reason nothing has been taken further is because the council can't see any breach."

Mr Walker added the hotel would ensure to have 'due diligence' moving forward, and said the business has always had an exemplary record.

He said: "It is unfair to say who is in the right and who is in the wrong, both events conincided with each other, both completely different to one another."

