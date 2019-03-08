Council changes plans after hundreds object to seafront development

Protesters at a meeting held to discuss a council plan for kiosks and outdoor seating at Gorleston near the yacht pond and splash pad Picture: Melanie Ruse Archant

A council has revised plans for a seafront development after its proposals were met with fierce opposition from traders and residents in a seaside town.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is to revise its plans for a seafront development in Gorleston having been met by strong opposition. Picture: Picture: James Bass Great Yarmouth Borough Council is to revise its plans for a seafront development in Gorleston having been met by strong opposition. Picture: Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Borough Council submitted plans for three food concessions, two huts and outdoor seating on Gorleston’s lower promenade earlier this month.

However, the council received hundreds of letters in opposition to the scheme.

Businesses warned they could be forced to close should their takings be dented while residents raised concerns over the commercialisation of Gorleston.

Ben Jay, owner of Marina Bay café, said he was pleased by the decision but expressed caution as to what other proposals the council would put forward.

Runners took a break to spell out their opposition to a trio of kiosks on Gorleston's lower prom Picture: Richard Knibb Runners took a break to spell out their opposition to a trio of kiosks on Gorleston's lower prom Picture: Richard Knibb

Mr Jay said: “Initially I thought it was fantastic news because it shows the council has listened to what the people of Gorleston want.

“I am sceptical though because it looks as though some kind of development will still be going ahead.

“We just do not want anything going there.”

The café owner also thanked residents for their fantastic support and said he was really proud of the response of the community since the proposals were put forward.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said there will be a public consultation on the revised plans.

A council spokesman said: “In order to allow further time to review and better understand the concerns raised by traders and the public, the council has decided to amend its planning application to remove the three proposed food concessions from the application.

“In addition, the proposed use of the two huts has been clarified in the application as storage use in connection with authorised leisure use around and adjacent to the Yacht Pond.”

Jay Formosa of Jay Jays cafe has also welcomed the news and warned the council to “leave Gorleston alone”.

Earlier this week, hundreds of runners came together on Gorleston’s lower prom to spell out their opposition to the proposals - by creating the word ‘NO’.

Parkrun organiser Chris Harbord warned the weekly 5km route could be “at risk” if the plans went ahead with little room to safely extend the course.