Businesses hit by Covid-19 encouraged to apply for fresh round of grants

Great Yarmouth businesses affected by Covid can apply for a recovery grant. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Businesses in and around Great Yarmouth can now claim up to £6,000 in the latest round of grants to help businesses impacted by Covid.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has now released the latest round of grants under the current phase of the Additional Restrictions Grant programme.

It had an expanded range of eligible businesses to include those in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.

Personal care businesses - such as chiropodists and hairdressers - can now also apply for help.

Eligible businesses will receive a cash payment of between £750 and £6,000, depending on their business type or rateable value.

Applications for the scheme are open now via the council's website, and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

The scheme will close by February 28.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is still open to eligible businesses until midnight March 18.

Both funds distribute money provided by central government, and require prepayment checks to detect and prevent fraud.