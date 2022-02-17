News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Businesses hit by Covid-19 encouraged to apply for fresh round of grants

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:28 PM February 17, 2022
The Town Hall in Great Yarmouth on January 17, 2022.

Great Yarmouth businesses affected by Covid can apply for a recovery grant. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Businesses in and around Great Yarmouth can now claim up to £6,000 in the latest round of grants to help businesses impacted by Covid.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has now released the latest round of grants under the current phase of the Additional Restrictions Grant programme.

It had an expanded range of eligible businesses to include those in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.

Personal care businesses - such as chiropodists and hairdressers - can now also apply for help.

Eligible businesses will receive a cash payment of between £750 and £6,000, depending on their business type or rateable value.

Applications for the scheme are open now via the council's website, and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

The scheme will close by February 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses
  2. 2 Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home
  3. 3 Armed police called after man threatened with knife during robbery
  1. 4 Man was seen drinking 15 pints before driving from pub
  2. 5 'Nail in the coffin' - Bradwell football team to move pitch
  3. 6 Former soldier apologises to police after drunken row
  4. 7 Two lorries collide on Acle Straight
  5. 8 Two men charged in connection with Spar burglary
  6. 9 Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man
  7. 10 Major bridge maintenance work to prevent boats from passing

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is still open to eligible businesses until midnight March 18.

Both funds distribute money provided by central government, and require prepayment checks to detect and prevent fraud.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Fupburger has now opened at The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

Norwich-based burger firm opens third location at seaside pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A dog was saved from the A47 dual carriageway near Great Yarmouth.

Kind woman rescues dog and prevents crash on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A tribute to Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Nearly Festival announces Great Yarmouth park as new venue for 2022

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon