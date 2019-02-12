‘I have fallen back in love with training’ - Friends’ gym thriving after its first three months

Phil Cox, 28, joint owner of CrossFit Great Yarmouth.

Finding the motivation to go to the gym for a workout is something many of us struggle with.

CrossFit sessions incorporate a variety of dynamic exercises involving weights and other gym equipment.

But a CrossFit gym in Great Yarmouth - set up by two friends from the town and the first of its kind in Yarmouth - and its high intensity group workouts appear to be putting the enjoyment back into exercise.

CrossFit is a fitness session which incorporates a variety of dynamic exercises, involving weights and other gym equipment.

Having launched in November last year at its base in Waveney Park, owners of CrossFit Great Yarmouth Phil Cox and John Mclellan have been delighted with its growing popularity.

“We recognised there was an increasing demand for CrossFit sessions and there wasn’t any in Great Yarmouth so we thought we’d give it a go,” Mr Cox said.

CrossFit Great Yarmouth in Waveny Park, Hewett Road.

“Everything has been going really well so far and more and more people are hearing about us and coming to the sessions.”

Both trainers have been involved in the health and fitness industry for more than five years and wanted to give gym-goers in their home town a new motivation to workout.

Mr Cox said: “The great thing about CrossFit is definitely the community atmosphere - everyone supports each other and wants others to do well.

“It can be boring going to the gym and lifting weights on your own so when you come here and get to do a variety of exercises in a big group it does seem to give people that extra push.”

The sessions provide members with a "community atmosphere" as they motivate and push each other to workout as effectively as possible.

The gym, in Hewett Road, is open from Monday to Saturday, with two sessions in the morning and two in the evening.

Members can also use the gym for an ‘open workout’ inbetween the classes.

Steve Powles, 33, from Pakefield, joined the CrossFit classes in January.

Having stopped playing rugby, the 33-year-old was looking for a new way to challenge his body physically.

“For me there is nothing worse than just doing static weights so I thought I’d give this a go,” he said.

“I loved it from the first session and I have fallen back in love with training because of it.

“It is a great place to come and workout because everyone is so friendly.”

For more information visit CrossFit Great Yarmouth on Facebook or Instagram.