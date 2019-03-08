Best sleepover ever? The Norfolk company creating magical teepee nights for children

Teepee sleepover parties are proving a hit with children and could be offered to grown ups too under a Burgh Castle-based businesses plans to expand

Teepee sleep-over parties are proving a hit with children and could be offered to grown ups too under a Burgh Castle-based business's plans to expand.

An entrepreneurial mum of three has been flooded with bookings since launching a company which stages children's sleepover parties in teepees

Lora Wright has been stunned by the success of her new business Sleepees which provides fun sleep-overs and all the twinkling trimmings in themed teepees for children.

Bouyed by feedback, the 32-year-old is working on a range of new ideas from unicorns to Christmas and even has her eye on providing something for adults, including double-date night teepees with fizz and chocolates, instead of pop and marshmallows.

She said since organising an initial sleep-over party for daughter Maisie in August she had been stunned by the response and was already having to turn people away.

"The response has been brilliant. The inquiries have been non-stop," she said.

An entrepreneurial mum of three has been flooded with bookings since launching a company which stages children's sleepover parties in teepees

"People have even been looking to book up for next summer.

"I think its going to be something that is going to grow like Disney Princesses.

"I would have absolutely loved it as a kid.

"Some people have messaged me about an adult one, and we are thinking about having a two-person one for a date night with champagne and roses."

An entrepreneurial mum of three has been flooded with bookings since launching a company which stages children's sleepover parties in teepees

All the teepees are made by Miss Wright and her partner David Perry who runs his own construction company.

Based in Burgh Castle they will travel up to 15 miles for free to set up the pods, returning the following day to pack them away.

Each teepee costs £30 to hire (minimum of three per party) and includes mattress, bedding, fairy lights, lamps, and treats appropriate to the party theme.

The creative mum-of-three already has her own children's clothing company Mary-Jane's Clothing which ships items cut from her own exclusive prints across the globe.

And as part of the package she will also deploy her talents making matching personalised pyjamas for guests.

At the moment she has a pink and rose-gold glamour package, a camouflage one which is all about bonfires and tucker tins, but is looking to add more themes.

"The feedback has been brilliant," she said.

"Apparently it has been called 'the best sleepover ever', and that is what my daughter said the business should be called."

The teepees are 1.9m long by 1m wide.

People can contact her via Facebook or Instagram, or call or message on 07919 274030.