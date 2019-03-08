'It will be a big loss' - Debenhams to close in Great Yarmouth

Debenhams in Great Yarmouth is to close next year. Picture: Archant

Shoppers in Great Yarmouth have expressed their disappointment after it was announced Debenhams would be closing in the town.

On Friday the chain announced the closure of 22 stores across the UK next year as part of a major restructuring.

Ron and Tracey Cox, from Great Yarmouth, described the news of the store in Market Gates closing as a big shame.

Mr Cox said: “It will be a big loss for the town because it sells quality clothing.

“We shopped there quite a bit so it is disappointing.”

Stores in Norwich and King's Lynn are to remain open but those in Canterbury, Guildford, Wolverhampton and Kirkcaldy will also close.