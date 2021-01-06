Bid for glamping holiday park on Broads set for approval

Published: 11:31 AM January 6, 2021

A Burgh Castle farm and fishery is bidding to join the Wigwam Holidays' franchise which operates glamping pods like these at some 80 countryside locations across the UK Picture: Wigwam Holidays www.wigwamholidays,com - Credit: Archant

Proposals for 12 lakeside cabins look set to find favour with planners who are weighing up a raft of policies.

The development, described as "small-scale", will bring a glamping experience to Oak Park Farm and its fishery in Burgh Castle.

The bid has divided local opinion with 12 neighbours objecting to the scheme, and 10 writing in support.

A farm diversification and retirement project could see a string of Wigwam cabins sited by the lake at Hall Farm Fishery in Burgh Castle Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Papers released ahead of the next development control committee meeting being held virtually say concerns span the impact on wildlife and horses, worries about the amount of holiday camps in the area, and possible problems with sewerage.

Those in support say the lodge development will be an asset to local businesses.

The plans, submitted by Mark Riches, ask for 12 wigwam cabins with two communal reception cabins, alongside parking and infrastructure at the site in Mill Road.

The pods, one of which will be accessible, will be in natural timber surrounding a fishing lake.

The parish council has objected citing access issues and the effects on wildlife, and suggests, if it is approved, improvements are made to the entrance taking account of the bus stop.

Regarding the issue of horses the papers say: "There are horses kept on a field to the north of the access road.

"It is not seen how this proposal would impact the welfare of the horses any more than the existing use of the fishing lakes. It is not seen that this is an issue significant enough to warrant the refusal of the application."

There is also a recommendation that cycle hire be included on the site - which lies outside the village development limit and designated holiday areas - to make it more sustainable and cut the reliance on cars.

Overall officers say members should approve the plan with a limit on occupancy from February 7 to December 31 to prevent the units being used as year-round homes.

The glamping bid would be part of the Wigwam Holidays network with operates in some 80 sites across the UK including in Cromer at Forest Park and in Bury St Edmunds at Maglia Rosso.

The virtual meeting is on Wednesday, January 13, at 5.30pm and is streamed live to the council’s YouTube channel.

Main picture courtesy of www.wigwamholidays.com




