Disney princesses coming to Rollesby Halloween festival

The group from the Horse and Groom in Rollesby are throwing a Halloween festival on Saturday. - Credit: James Weeds

Disney princesses, pumpkin trails and a fancy dress disco are all part of an upcoming Halloween festival at a Rollesby roadside pub.

On Saturday, the Horse and Groom is hosting a Halloween festival which will see children in their creepiest costumes walking along a pumpkin trail before trick-or-treating.

The trail will end with a fancy dress disco featuring special guests Snow White and Cinderella.

Landlady Sarah Longley said: "We are so excited for this year's Halloween.

"There will be lots and lots of spooky decorations in the pub and everyone is welcome to come along."

Horse and Groom landlady Sarah Longley wants to make the pub a community hub for Rollesby and the surrounding villages. - Credit: James Weeds

The disco is £2.50 a ticket and there is a grown-up fancy dress afterparty following the end of the children's disco. Maps for the pumpkin trail cost £2.50 and will be available at Rollesby Pavilion from 4pm on the day.

Families can exchange their carved pumpkins at the pub by 2pm on Saturday and receive a voucher for a free pizza.

Tickets are also available from The Tacons farm shop or call 07748 958175 to reserve tickets.

For more information, visit the Horse and Groom on Facebook.