Disney princesses coming to Rollesby Halloween festival
- Credit: James Weeds
Disney princesses, pumpkin trails and a fancy dress disco are all part of an upcoming Halloween festival at a Rollesby roadside pub.
On Saturday, the Horse and Groom is hosting a Halloween festival which will see children in their creepiest costumes walking along a pumpkin trail before trick-or-treating.
The trail will end with a fancy dress disco featuring special guests Snow White and Cinderella.
Landlady Sarah Longley said: "We are so excited for this year's Halloween.
"There will be lots and lots of spooky decorations in the pub and everyone is welcome to come along."
The disco is £2.50 a ticket and there is a grown-up fancy dress afterparty following the end of the children's disco. Maps for the pumpkin trail cost £2.50 and will be available at Rollesby Pavilion from 4pm on the day.
Families can exchange their carved pumpkins at the pub by 2pm on Saturday and receive a voucher for a free pizza.
Tickets are also available from The Tacons farm shop or call 07748 958175 to reserve tickets.
For more information, visit the Horse and Groom on Facebook.