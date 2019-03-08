Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Summers have changed beyond belief' - What's it like to work at Yarmouth's famous rock shop?

PUBLISHED: 14:12 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 15 August 2019

Terry Carpenter, 39, makes the famous rock at Docwra on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Terry Carpenter, 39, makes the famous rock at Docwra on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

Great Yarmouth really comes to life in summer. In the fourth of a series looking at what makes the town tick during its busiest period, Daniel Hickey spoke to staff at a Regent Road landmark.

Janet Docwra, manager of the famous rock shop on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Janet Docwra, manager of the famous rock shop on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The Docwra rock shop and factory in Great Yarmouth were part of Terry Carpenter's youth.

Every summer his family visited the seaside town, where they had a caravan on South Denes.

"We were always in the shop, always up and down Regent Road," he says.

But did he ever imagine he would one day be the man who makes the rock?

John Burnham, 43, makes the chocolate at Docwra's shop and factory on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.John Burnham, 43, makes the chocolate at Docwra's shop and factory on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

"I started with the seasonal staff," Mr Carpenter, 39, says, "and worked my way up."

He learned the trade from the previous rock maker, who retired five years ago.

Making the sticks involves a two-to-one mix of sugar and glucose boiled to nearly 150 degrees then poured on water-cooled steel plates.

Coloured elements are created using food colouring.

In its 1950s and 60s heyday, the factory, which had 140 workers, was making 120,000 sticks of rock for resorts across East Anglia and other parts of the UK.

It now produces 25,000 sticks a week from its Regent Road site, which is open all year round but over the six weeks of the busy summer season employs between five and six extra staff.

Janet Docwra, the shop's manager, says the summers have changed "beyond belief".

"They are nowhere near as busy," she says.

Along one wall of the shop, now mounted by shelves stacked with chocolate and rock, there used to be five tills, with another three tills in another corner, and assistants behind each of them, and each of the tills ringing from morning until night.

John Burnham, 43, makes the chocolate.

He has worked in the factory for 16 years, and like Mr Carpenter started out as a member of the seasonal staff, what started out as a summer job turning into a career.

"I was on the tills first, doing retail jobs, and got moved over here about four years ago," he says.

Learning how to make the chocolate, a process dependent on the strict regulation of temperatures, took Mr Burnham one season.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a lot busier during the summer but not as busy as years ago, we're probably about half as busy, but it is constant," Mr Burnham says.

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Trial date set for woman accused of Great Yarmouth murder

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

‘Summers have changed beyond belief’ - What’s it like to work at Yarmouth’s famous rock shop?

Terry Carpenter, 39, makes the famous rock at Docwra on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Motorists facing delays following A47 crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Students celebrate their A-level results and look to the future

Students celebrating A-Level results at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Julian Claxton.

Woman appears in court on murder charge

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the murder of Linda Rainey. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists