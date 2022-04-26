New dog daycare centre to open in Gorleston
- Credit: Emily Thomson/Archant
A new dog daycare is set to open for pooches looking for a more relaxed experience.
Dog Dayzzz has taken over the former Lamp Locker building in Bells Road in Gorleston.
The new business is owned by dog-lover Karley Richards who is hoping to open around mid-May.
It comes after Ms Richards, who lives in North Road, attempted to take over an industrial unit in Sinclair Court in Bradwell back in 2020, but a planning application for the site's change of use was denied by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
This meant her dream to open a dog daycare was put on hold.
But in October last year, the former antique shop in Bells Road became available.
The 42-year-old said: "It has been very difficult trying to find a property with the right space and a landlord who was happy for me to make alterations so we could get a licence.
"I was over the moon when we found this place.
"But we are not like your normal daycare centres, we are very small.
"Not all dogs want to be in a huge packs and we can only fit a maximum of about seven or eight, so our dogs will have more space to roam and not be overwhelmed.
"It will be a lot more relaxed."
The downstairs floor of the building is currently undergoing renovation work ready to welcome the first four-legged customers.
The dog daycare centre will include a reception with a woodland theme, a snug area for naps, an isolation room and games room with ball pit, tunnels and toys.
It will also have a sheltered courtyard outside with AstroTurf.
Ms Richards, who has also completed a level three course in dog care and welfare, added: "It’s absolutely terrifying but very exciting as well. I just hope it works out.
"I’ve always been obsessed with dogs and I just wanted a job where I could play with dogs all day."
Ms Richards, who previously worked in finance, is also hoping to offer volunteer opportunities and work placements.