New dog daycare centre to open in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:04 PM April 26, 2022
Dog Dayzzz is a new dog daycare centre which is set to open in Bells Road, Gorleston.

A new dog daycare is set to open for pooches looking for a more relaxed experience.

Dog Dayzzz has taken over the former Lamp Locker building in Bells Road in Gorleston. 

The new business is owned by dog-lover Karley Richards who is hoping to open around mid-May.

Dog Dayzzz is a new dog daycare centre which is set to open in Bells Road, Gorleston.

It comes after Ms Richards, who lives in North Road, attempted to take over an industrial unit in Sinclair Court in Bradwell back in 2020, but a planning application for the site's change of use was denied by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

This meant her dream to open a dog daycare was put on hold. 

But in October last year, the former antique shop in Bells Road became available.

Dog Dayzzz is a new dog daycare centre which is set to open in Bells Road, Gorleston.

The 42-year-old said: "It has been very difficult trying to find a property with the right space and a landlord who was happy for me to make alterations so we could get a licence.

"I was over the moon when we found this place.

"But we are not like your normal daycare centres, we are very small.

"Not all dogs want to be in a huge packs and we can only fit a maximum of about seven or eight, so our dogs will have more space to roam and not be overwhelmed.

"It will be a lot more relaxed."

Dog Dayzzz is a new dog daycare centre which is set to open in Bells Road, Gorleston.

The downstairs floor of the building is currently undergoing renovation work ready to welcome the first four-legged customers.

The dog daycare centre will include a reception with a woodland theme, a snug area for naps, an isolation room and games room with ball pit, tunnels and toys.

It will also have a sheltered courtyard outside with AstroTurf.

Ms Richards, who has also completed a level three course in dog care and welfare, added: "It’s absolutely terrifying but very exciting as well. I just hope it works out.

"I’ve always been obsessed with dogs and I just wanted a job where I could play with dogs all day."

Ms Richards, who previously worked in finance, is also hoping to offer volunteer opportunities and work placements.

Dog Dayzzz is a new dog daycare centre which is set to open in Bells Road, Gorleston

