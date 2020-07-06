New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media © TMS Media Ltd

A maize maze is hoping to grow a whole new audience with a drive-in cinema.

Hirsty’s fun park in Hemsby is looking to start summer screenings as it bids to widen its offer and make the most of its site during the Covid-19 era of social distancing.

The popular seaside venue, a farm diversification project for the Hirst family in Ormesby, has missed out on its Easter Baananza but will open as usual on July 19, albeit with some restrictions and limits on numbers.

As well as a maize maze with wider pathways the attraction is hoping to expand its offer with a new alcohol licence and planning permission to show films.

If all goes to plan screenings for some 60 vehicles will begin as early as this month with 80s classics like Top Gun and Footloose on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights throughout the summer.

Robert Hirst said the new event was being planned with Outdoor Cinema Live.

“It is very exciting and something new for the area.

“We have the right location and the idea is that radios will tune into the sound so there is no noise pollution,” he said.

Meanwhile there were also plans to sell alcohol at the fun park.

“We have a lot of mums on site but we never get the dads,” he said.

“Having a cold beer in the sunshine could be an extra draw.”

There is no proposal to serve alcohol at the drive-in cinema.

Richard Hirst added: “We have always wanted to do a bit more with the fun park if we can.

“We are opening for the summer as we would do normally, assuming that everything is ok at that point.

“We have designed the maze with wider paths so people can socially distance inside it.

“Hopefully it wont be very different but we will have to limit numbers.”

There were also loose plans to develop the farm shop in North Road, Ormesby, where a licence application has also been made to sell alcohol.

Mr Hirst said those ideas were still being worked up but could include a tea room on the site, which has been well supported during lockdown selling a range of vegetables, plants, salad, meat, and dairy products.