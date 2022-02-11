1,000 people attend Great Yarmouth college jobs fair

Crew from RNLI were present at the job fair. - Credit: East Coast College

More than 1,000 people attended the first East Coast College Community Jobs Fair in Great Yarmouth.

The inaugural event was held on Wednesday, February 9 and showcased vacancies and opportunities throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

The fair was organised by the college’s projects team in partnership with Great Yarmouth Job Centre, Local Flavours and The Greater Yarmouth Tourist Authority, as part of the Visitor Economy Network Initiative.

RNLI members were teaching sea safety skills at the East Coast College Job Fair. - Credit: East Coast College

The Visitor Economy Network Initiative (VENI) project is part-funded by the European Social Fund.

Experts from a variety of different sectors were on hand to answer questions, help people apply for jobs and provide advice on changes in careers, with students from the college also attending to explore future career options.

The Community Jobs Fair was organised to not only promote local employers, but also to shine a light on the area’s visitor economy and the opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sector.

Over 1,000 people attended the job fair at East Coast College. - Credit: East Coast College

Among the employers and organisations were Haven, EEEGR, The Feed, Ministry of Justice East of England Probation Office, Bernard Matthews, Pleasure Beach, Future Projects, Ask Recruitment, Voluntary Norfolk, National Coast Watch, Routes to Work, EDF and Skills Connect.

Also in attendance were the college’s apprenticeships and training team, who spoke about the wide range of opportunities from level 2 to degree level in everything from business to hospitality and construction to science during the college’s National Apprenticeships Week celebrations.

Representatives from Haven, EEEGR, The Feed, Ministry of Justice East of England Probation Office, Bernard Matthews, Pleasure Beach, National Coast Watch, Routes to Work and Skills Connect were among the organisations at the job fair. - Credit: East Coast College

Stuart Jennings, projects and communities manager at East Coast College, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with how the event went.

"It was fantastic to celebrate our visitor economy by bringing together so many local employers, jobseekers and our own students.

“It was lovely to see a real buzz around the college with lots of interesting activities and people applying for jobs as well as considering options for their future training needs.

"We hope this will be the first of many events of its kind both in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Miraj Alam from Lowestoft Tandoori and lecturer David Patterson led a cooking demonstration at the job fair. - Credit: East Coast College

As well as highlighting opportunities, the fair also included a live cookery theatre with demonstrations from the college’s Hospitality and Catering students and lecturer David Patterson along with Miraj Alam from Lowestoft Tandoori.

Other attractions included a wedding table setting challenge with Great Yarmouth Town Hall weddings and sea safety skills with the RNLI.

To find out more about the college’s Projects team visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk/projects.