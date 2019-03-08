Customers queue for an hour as new cake shop opens

Ellese Harrison at the launch of Ellese Bakes shop in Caister. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

From extravagant cupcakes to personalised brownies, customers at Ellese Bakes won't be short of choice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shop sells a variety of sweet treats including personalised brownies and cupcakes. Picture: Joseph Norton The shop sells a variety of sweet treats including personalised brownies and cupcakes. Picture: Joseph Norton

The business, run by Ellese Harrison, opened its doors for the first time on Saturday as it moved into its permanent home in Caister.

A number of sweet-toothed customers queued for almost an hour before the grand opening to make sure they didn't miss out on their favourite treats.

Miss Harrison described her excitement at opening the shop in Branford Road for the first time.

"It's been a really busy last couple of days but it has definitely been worth it," she said.

The shop will be open on a Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Picture: Joseph Norton The shop will be open on a Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Picture: Joseph Norton

"To see so many people here is quite incredible.

"The response I have had from everybody since I announced I was going to open a shop has been amazing.

"I believe this is just the start."

The 30-year-old's business has continued to grow in popularity since it launched two years ago.

A number of customers queued to be first through the doors. Picture: Joseph Norton A number of customers queued to be first through the doors. Picture: Joseph Norton

Having already set-up an online ordering service, Miss Harrison is delighted to expand her business further.

She said: "I've got a lot of ideas of where I can take things but to start off with I want to see how popular the shop is.

"I've got ideas for cake afternoons and lots of other events but it is one step at a time."

Miss Harrison, from Caister, juggles her cake business with a full-time job at Aviva.

She is self-taught and finds inspiration from watching YouTube videos and TV shows including The Great British Bake Off.

You may also want to watch:

Duncan Reeder, 14, was first in the queue with his mum, Alison.

He said: "I love cake and because we only live around the corner I thought I'd give it a try.

"We've been here since 10 o'clock because I wanted to be first in."

Cassie Granger, from Caister, regularly orders from Ellese Bakes.

Miss Granger said: "I get all of my children's birthday cakes from Ellese because you can personalise them.

"It's absolutely amazing what she has done and I'm sure the shop will only become more popular."

The shop offers a slice of cake for £3 and a cupcake for £2.

It will only be open on a Saturday from 10am to 4pm for the first month as Miss Harrison explores the popularity of the shop.