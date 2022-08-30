News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Energy crisis: Cinema calls for Government action as bills triple

Liz Coates

Published: 5:07 PM August 30, 2022
The Arc Cinema is showing the latest Ghostbusters film

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth is showing the latest Ghostbusters movie

A cinema boss has called on the Government to take action amid the "huge challenge" of rising energy bills.

Brian Gilligan, director of the group behind Great Yarmouth's Arc Cinema, said he expected energy costs to be up to three times higher than they were last year.

However, despite facing increased costs in all other areas too, he said he hoped to maintain current prices which had not been put up since the cinema opened in 2019.

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-

Inside Great Yarmouth's Arc Cinema where prices have remained the same since it opened in 2019. - Credit: Archant

He said with customers facing the same price hikes and struggling to make ends meet it was important to offer a really affordable option for entertainment "for as long as we possibly can".

"The Arc Cinema is a really high specification and provides the ultimate in comfort and luxury," he said.

"So it's important that we maintain the perfect environment that our customers have come to expect from us.

"That said, rising energy costs pose a huge challenge for everybody so it's essential that the government takes action to help businesses to deal with the unprecedented situation that is completely beyond the control of ordinary people and businesses."

