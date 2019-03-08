Town’s first escape room planned for former clothes shop

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:37 06 November 2019

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth is in line to get its first escape room in Regent Road. Pictured - Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A Norfolk town could be in line for its first-ever escape room after plans were submitted to convert a clothes shop into a mysterious maze.

Fashion Wheel in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth could be transformed into an escape room. Picture: Joseph NortonFashion Wheel in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth could be transformed into an escape room. Picture: Joseph Norton

The proposals would see Sdass & Sons Fashion Wheel in Great Yarmouth transformed into four separate games rooms.

An escape room involves people trying to find clues and solve puzzles to 'escape' the game they are involved in.

Fashion Wheel in Regent Road closed three weeks ago paving the way for a Belton-based developer to put forward an application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to change the use of the building.

The property developer, who did not want to be named, said he was inspired to create an escape room after he visited one in Cyprus.

He said: "The plans are at an early stage but escape rooms seem to be really popular at the minute.

"The location is brilliant and I think it's something people will welcome."

The escape room will have four themes which are yet to be decided.

In a document sent to the council, the premises is planned to be open from 9am to 12am, seven days a week.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by December 24.

