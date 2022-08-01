Euro victory 'sign of things to come' says Great Yarmouth pub
- Credit: James Weeds
"This is a sign of things to come."
That was the message at a Great Yarmouth pub after the England Women's team won the European championship on Sunday.
At the King's Arms on Northgate Street, pub patrons were jubilant as football finally came home as England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Euro 2022.
Regular Jane Harvey said: "I've never been so excited watching a game of football in my life.
"I have to admit, I didn't think we had the best of chances going in. I feared it would have gone to penalties and we would have seen a similar outcome to the men last year.
"But that was just amazing. The atmosphere was brilliant and I was gripped from the first whistle."
Mrs Harvey believes the victory will get more people interested in women's football.
"To see 87,000 people at Wembley Stadium is definitely a sign. I've never heard of that many people being there before for a women's game.
"It was great to see."
Bar manager Gary Brown said interest in the tournament picked up as it went along.
"We had quite a bit of interest for the quarter-finals and even more for the semis," Mr Brown said.
"And it was great to see people coming down in full support for the victory."
Mr Brown said the team "had done us proud".
"It was a really good game and the atmosphere in the pub was superb," he added.
"It's absolutely brilliant for women's football and I think this victory will definitely encourage people to come back to watch more of it.
"I also think this is a sign of things to come for Qatar later this year.
"Let's bring it home twice in one year."
Patron Lyn Gibbs said: "My two little granddaughters play football and this is brilliant to see. Stuff like this really helps young girls and this victory just shows what they can achieve.
"I'm so proud of the team."
Bar worker Lynn Murphy said it had been a busy afternoon for the pub and more people than normal came out to support the Lionesses.
"It's great to see people coming out to support the women. It was a great game - and I could tell that even working behind the bar.
"Well done England."