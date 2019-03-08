Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Yarmouth plans to celebrate local businesses

PUBLISHED: 14:08 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 02 July 2019

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest areas in Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest areas in Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

Local businesses will be celebrated at a special event in Great Yarmouth market.

Great Yarmouth town 2019Great Yarmouth town 2019

Great Yarmouth Independents' Day, the first such event in the town, will see around 20 small businesses showcase their products and services.

There will be bakeries, dog groomers, cafes, hair stylists and tailors, as well as furniture, homewares, game, toy, card, craft and sweet shops.

The aim of the event is to encourage shoppers to seek out the shops more regularly in the future.

Great Yarmouth town centre has more than 230 businesses independently run by local people.

The Town Centre Partnership said that of £1 spent locally around 50p to 70p circulates back into the local economy.

Organised by the recently formed Great Yarmouth Independent Businesses Owners Group, with the support of the borough council and the Town Centre Partnership, the event will take place in the south market square on Wednesday (July 3) from 10am to 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald’s

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Pledge to find answers on first anniversary of Ava-May Littleboy’s death

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It was absolutely wonderful’ - Norfolk attraction tops highlights of man’s 4,300 mile charity walk

Laurence Carter, 58, said Horsey Gap was a highlight of his 4,300 mile charity walk. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

‘Eve’s legacy is huge’ - Tributes to primary school head who taught in Colombia and toured the Amazon

Evelyn May Tavener, who was head teacher of Bungay Primary School has been remembered as

One in 10 in Norfolk smoke while pregnant

Portrait of young pregnant woman. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists