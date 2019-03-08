Yarmouth plans to celebrate local businesses

Local businesses will be celebrated at a special event in Great Yarmouth market.

Great Yarmouth Independents' Day, the first such event in the town, will see around 20 small businesses showcase their products and services.

There will be bakeries, dog groomers, cafes, hair stylists and tailors, as well as furniture, homewares, game, toy, card, craft and sweet shops.

The aim of the event is to encourage shoppers to seek out the shops more regularly in the future.

Great Yarmouth town centre has more than 230 businesses independently run by local people.

The Town Centre Partnership said that of £1 spent locally around 50p to 70p circulates back into the local economy.

Organised by the recently formed Great Yarmouth Independent Businesses Owners Group, with the support of the borough council and the Town Centre Partnership, the event will take place in the south market square on Wednesday (July 3) from 10am to 4pm.

