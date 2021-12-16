News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New 'Yarmouth eye' could be on seafront for three years

James Weeds

Published: 5:35 PM December 16, 2021
The gondolas of the giant wheel in front a blue sky with bright white clouds

Flashback: The Ferris wheel that was on Yarmouth seafront earlier in 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth seafront could have a big wheel over a three year period if planning is approved.

The application for a 50m high observation wheel from February 1 2022 and February 1 2025 is being considered by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The applicant, William Abbott from Southport, Lancashire, is the director of Observation Wheel UK and was not involved with the Ferris wheel that stood in Sea Life Centre Gardens on the seafront earlier this year.

However, if planning is permitted, the new wheel will stand in a similar place to the previous one.

Plans state that the 18 spoked wheel will stand 50m tall and will hold 36 gondolas.

Passengers will be able to enter the wheel from the ground and there will be ramped access if plans are approved.

The bid has been backed by Nathan Barnett, the general manager of Sea Life who said the previous wheel had been an extra asset to the seafront.


