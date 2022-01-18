News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Teen who achieved salon dream is national award finalist

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:03 PM January 18, 2022
Jasmin Hughes of Jasmin Beauty in Filby

Jasmin Hughes of Filby is a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022. She is operating from the family home but aims to establish a stand alone salon in a converted farm building. - Credit: supplied by Jasmin Hughes

A teenager who defied bullies to open her own beauty salon has reached the finals of a national awards.

Jasmin Hughes, whose salon Jasmin Beauty is based at the family home,in Filby, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in a trio of categories including best beauty therapist of the year and best new salon. 

Jasmin Hughes of Jasmin Beauty is in the running for a national award.

Jasmin Hughes offers a range of treatments in Filby from waxing, to manicures, eyebrows, and ear candling. - Credit: suppled by Jasmin Hughes

The 19-year-old said reaching the finals was "a massive achievement" after launching during the pandemic and having to close multiple times.

She said: "Getting to where I am today wasn’t easy but I’m so proud that I have managed to do it and just being at the age of 19."

Miss Hughes said she left school early after being badly bullied and went to City College in Norwich a year early in Year 11.

Jasmin Hughes of Jasmin Beauty in Filby is vying for a national award.

Jasmin Hughes opened her salon in October 2020, having to shut soon after due to the pandemic. She now has a bulging appointments book and has won national recognition for her efforts. - Credit: supplied by Jasmin Hughes

"I was bullied really badly and I was doubted quite a lot about if I would even get into college so it means so much.

"It means all the hard work has paid off."

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid for superbike warehouse bringing 30 jobs shifts to new site
  2. 2 Injuries reported after crash closes road in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Pregnancy joy for slimmer who lost over 6 stone for IVF
  1. 4 Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade
  2. 5 Great Yarmouth in 2022 - Key trends to look out for this year
  3. 6 'We need to live our lives' - Mercury survey reveals Covid impact
  4. 7 See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool
  5. 8 Seven flats proposed on site of former children's home
  6. 9 New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre
  7. 10 Great Yarmouth fashion boss offers free Maldives holiday

Three winners will be announced in each category at an online ceremony later this year.




Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Camperdown in Great Yarmouth where the Embassy Hotel wants to put up Pizza GoGo signs.

National pizza chain heading to 'refined' Great Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Ronan Williams by the Hamburger on Regent Road.

WATCH: Young singer's music video highlighting Great Yarmouth landmarks

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Middlegate sign on road.

Inquest hears Great Yarmouth man died in flat aged 33

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon