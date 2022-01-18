Teen who achieved salon dream is national award finalist

Jasmin Hughes of Filby is a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022. She is operating from the family home but aims to establish a stand alone salon in a converted farm building. - Credit: supplied by Jasmin Hughes

A teenager who defied bullies to open her own beauty salon has reached the finals of a national awards.

Jasmin Hughes, whose salon Jasmin Beauty is based at the family home,in Filby, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in a trio of categories including best beauty therapist of the year and best new salon.

Jasmin Hughes offers a range of treatments in Filby from waxing, to manicures, eyebrows, and ear candling. - Credit: suppled by Jasmin Hughes

The 19-year-old said reaching the finals was "a massive achievement" after launching during the pandemic and having to close multiple times.

She said: "Getting to where I am today wasn’t easy but I’m so proud that I have managed to do it and just being at the age of 19."

Miss Hughes said she left school early after being badly bullied and went to City College in Norwich a year early in Year 11.

Jasmin Hughes opened her salon in October 2020, having to shut soon after due to the pandemic. She now has a bulging appointments book and has won national recognition for her efforts. - Credit: supplied by Jasmin Hughes

"I was bullied really badly and I was doubted quite a lot about if I would even get into college so it means so much.

"It means all the hard work has paid off."

