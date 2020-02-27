Norfolk post office wins national award

Judith Brown accepts a Community Retailer of the Year award at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards on behalf of Adrian Thompson, who runs Filby Stores. Picture: NFRN. Archant

A village post office manager has won a national award for his contributions to his community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor for the Fleggburgh ward, Adrian Thompson, who also runs Filby Stores. Picture: Joseph Norton Councillor for the Fleggburgh ward, Adrian Thompson, who also runs Filby Stores. Picture: Joseph Norton

Adrian Thompson, who runs the Filby Post Office, was recently named Community Retailer of the Year at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards.

Besides providing a lifeline Post Office service and supporting the local school and food and clothes banks, Mr Thompson, who is also a borough councillor, is often seen throughout the village planting flowers, pruning them or digging beds in readiness.

The village has been voted the best kept in East Anglia for 10 years and has also won the national Royal Horticultural Society's Britain in Bloom award on a number of occasions, including the Champion of Champions in 2015.

Mr Thompson said: "I was both surprised and proud to win the award."

His late father, David Thompson, started the business in 1963 and maintained a key role within the post office until 2018.

Adrian said: "The majority of the Filby Post Office's success is down to my father. He was the kingpin of the business and I couldn't be more proud."

The awards ceremony was hosted by television presenter and journalist Naga Munchetty in London on January 28.

You may also want to watch: