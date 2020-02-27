Norfolk post office wins national award
PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 27 February 2020
A village post office manager has won a national award for his contributions to his community.
Adrian Thompson, who runs the Filby Post Office, was recently named Community Retailer of the Year at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards.
Besides providing a lifeline Post Office service and supporting the local school and food and clothes banks, Mr Thompson, who is also a borough councillor, is often seen throughout the village planting flowers, pruning them or digging beds in readiness.
The village has been voted the best kept in East Anglia for 10 years and has also won the national Royal Horticultural Society's Britain in Bloom award on a number of occasions, including the Champion of Champions in 2015.
Mr Thompson said: "I was both surprised and proud to win the award."
His late father, David Thompson, started the business in 1963 and maintained a key role within the post office until 2018.
Adrian said: "The majority of the Filby Post Office's success is down to my father. He was the kingpin of the business and I couldn't be more proud."
The awards ceremony was hosted by television presenter and journalist Naga Munchetty in London on January 28.