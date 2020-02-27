Search

Advanced search

Norfolk post office wins national award

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 27 February 2020

Judith Brown accepts a Community Retailer of the Year award at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards on behalf of Adrian Thompson, who runs Filby Stores. Picture: NFRN.

Judith Brown accepts a Community Retailer of the Year award at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards on behalf of Adrian Thompson, who runs Filby Stores. Picture: NFRN.

Archant

A village post office manager has won a national award for his contributions to his community.

Councillor for the Fleggburgh ward, Adrian Thompson, who also runs Filby Stores. Picture: Joseph NortonCouncillor for the Fleggburgh ward, Adrian Thompson, who also runs Filby Stores. Picture: Joseph Norton

Adrian Thompson, who runs the Filby Post Office, was recently named Community Retailer of the Year at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards.

Besides providing a lifeline Post Office service and supporting the local school and food and clothes banks, Mr Thompson, who is also a borough councillor, is often seen throughout the village planting flowers, pruning them or digging beds in readiness.

The village has been voted the best kept in East Anglia for 10 years and has also won the national Royal Horticultural Society's Britain in Bloom award on a number of occasions, including the Champion of Champions in 2015.

Mr Thompson said: "I was both surprised and proud to win the award."

His late father, David Thompson, started the business in 1963 and maintained a key role within the post office until 2018.

Adrian said: "The majority of the Filby Post Office's success is down to my father. He was the kingpin of the business and I couldn't be more proud."

The awards ceremony was hosted by television presenter and journalist Naga Munchetty in London on January 28.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

WATCH: Wrecking teams move in on seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

New complex needs school given the green light on site of former primary

Artist's impression of the new special educational needs school on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

WATCH: Wrecking teams move in on seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

New complex needs school given the green light on site of former primary

Artist's impression of the new special educational needs school on the former Alderman Swindell school site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Businesses criticise minister over same-sex weddings comments

The Rev Kyle Paisley said businesses should

Norfolk post office wins national award

Judith Brown accepts a Community Retailer of the Year award at the annual Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) awards on behalf of Adrian Thompson, who runs Filby Stores. Picture: NFRN.

Level crossing problems cause train delays to and from Norwich

Problems at level crossings between Reedham Railway Station (pictured) and Norwich are affecting train services. Picture: James Bass

One person hospitalised after two-car crash on A47

Harfrey's roundabout on the A47. Picture: Google Maps.

Residents with leasehold homes say they were ‘misled’ by developer

Paul Brown, 48, lives on phase one of Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24