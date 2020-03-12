Finalists announced for Spirit of Enterprise Awards ahead of glittering ceremony

The winners of the 2019 Spirit of Enterprise Awards gather to celebrate their wins Picture: GYBC Archant

The finalists in the Spirit of Enterprise Awards - a celebration of business excellence in the Great Yarmouth borough - have been announced ahead of a glittering awards ceremony.

Organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the awards aim to recognise and raise the profile of the area's top-performing businesses.

The winner of each of the nine categories, and the overall 2020 Business of the Year, will be crowned during a grand awards' ceremony and gala dinner in the Town Hall's Assembly Room on Friday, March 27.

The main sponsor is last year's Business of the Year, API Microelectronics, which has chosen the 2020 Business of the Year from the winners of the other categories.

The ceremony host will be Lee Derbyshire, an award-winning presenter who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years, having performed and opened for a variety of acts including Joe Pasquale, Cannon and Ball, and Bobby Davro.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: 'Huge congratulations to all the finalists, who should be proud to be shortlisted in our prestigious and competitive awards scheme.

'We've seen another batch of strong entries this year.

'The Spirit of Enterprise Awards is about showcasing the many innovative, entrepreneurial, and determined companies from across the borough's business community, helping to support the local economy and boost investor confidence.'

The categories, sponsors and finalists are:

2020 Business of the Year - sponsored by API Microelectronics

· Chosen from among the category winners.

Employer of the Year - sponsored by P&S Personnel

· East Coast College

· Haven Seashore Holiday Park

· John G Plummer & Associates

Great Customer Service - sponsored by Norse Group

· Branford's Limited

· The Imperial Hotel

· King's Arms, Fleggburgh

Director/Business Owner of the Year - sponsored by Barclays

· Emma Jarvis of The Hair Base

· Mark Dixon of King's Arms, Fleggburgh

· Mark O'Mahony of P+S Personnel

Investing in Future Growth - sponsored by Itron (UK)

· En-Gen Diesel Products Limited

· The Hair Base

· Nemesis Consultants

SME (Small or Medium Enterprise) of the Year - sponsored by Equinox Enterprises

· En-Gen Diesel Products Limited

· King's Arms, Fleggburgh

· Sam Race - Venue Decoration

Large Business of the Year - sponsored by ASCO World

· Hammond Cars

· Haven Seashore Holiday Park

· P&S Personnel

Great Community Contribution - Sponsored by Potters Friends Foundation

· Darling Darlings Cat Lounge

· Smart Radio

· The Island Cafe & Boating Lake (Access Community Trust)

Great Family Owned - sponsored by Great Yarmouth Borough Council

· Branford's Limited

· King's Arms, Fleggburgh

· The Imperial Hotel

Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year - sponsored by GYTABIA

· The Imperial Hotel

· Haven Seashore Holiday Park

· King's Arms, Fleggburgh