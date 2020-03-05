Search

'Eyesore' pub fails to sell despite bid of £324,000

PUBLISHED: 12:56 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 05 March 2020

The former First and Last pub in Ormesby was damaged in a fire on December 5. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A fire-hit pub failed to attract a buyer when it went under the hammer at auction.

The First and Last Pub was offered for sale by Auction House East Anglia last month, and while it did attract bids within the guide price of between £300,000 and £350,000 it failed to reach its reserve.

The highest bid was for £324,000.

The pub has been empty for some seven years, its increasingly dilapidated state a source of local frustration.

It's prominent position at a gateway entrance to the village of Ormesby adds to concerns.

A spokesman for Auction House said there had been offers post sale but if they failed to proceed the pub would go to auction again, probably with a lower guide price.

Planning permission was granted in 2017 for three homes on the site and conversion to residential for the main pub building.

A previous application to knock it down and build a terrace of ten homes was refused.

Adrian Peck, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council said members had been fed-up about the state of the pub and lack of action on the site for some time.

"It is dilapidated and has gone through all sorts of things," he said.

"We just want someone to buy it and make it look good again."

Four fire crews tackled a blaze at the pub in December last year, triggering renewed calls for something to be done.

