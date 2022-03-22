Legendary landlady celebrates family's fifth generation
- Credit: Supplied
A former landlady of a Great Yarmouth motel has celebrated becoming a fifth generation family member following the birth of her great-great-granddaughter.
Judith Hambrook was a well-known figure in the town's nightlife scene when she was the landlady of the Broadway Motel on Acle New Road in the 1970s.
Now, retired and living in Martham, Mrs Hambrook celebrated her 86th birthday on March 12 by meeting her three-month-old great-great-granddaughter.
Baby Millie-Mae was born to Judith's great-granddaughter Shannon on December 14 and weighed 6lb 13oz.
To celebrate the exceptional family landmark, Judith had a special birthday lunch on March 12 which was attended by 14 of her family members.
Judith was joined by her great-great-granddaughter Millie-Mae, great-granddaughter Shannon Hughes, 22, grandson Jamie Hughes, 45, and daughter Jane Thompson, 61.
Daughter Jane said: "Little Millie-Mae was passed from pillar to post. She was as good as gold.
Most Read
- 1 Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast
- 2 Chip stall owners 'battling' on despite rising costs
- 3 Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub
- 4 Appeal after runner bitten three times in 'chilling' dog attack
- 5 Great Yarmouth thief jailed for tractor GPS raids after DNA match
- 6 Coastal village leads the way in recycling stakes with launch of Hemsby Cup
- 7 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth bus depot
- 8 The 9 Great Yarmouth projects being funded by the £20.1m Town Deal cash
- 9 If you have between £250,000 and £1m here's what you can buy in Gorleston
- 10 Couple bid emotional farewell to seaside chippy they ran for 30 years
"It was such a lovely day and it was a beautiful birthday gift for mum.
"It's not very often a family makes it to five generations."