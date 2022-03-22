Legendary landlady celebrates family's fifth generation

Legendary landlady Judith Hambrook (right) had a special birthday meal which was attended by her great-great-granddaughter Millie-Mae (centre-right) on March 12. - Credit: Supplied

A former landlady of a Great Yarmouth motel has celebrated becoming a fifth generation family member following the birth of her great-great-granddaughter.

Judith Hambrook was a well-known figure in the town's nightlife scene when she was the landlady of the Broadway Motel on Acle New Road in the 1970s.

Now, retired and living in Martham, Mrs Hambrook celebrated her 86th birthday on March 12 by meeting her three-month-old great-great-granddaughter.

Five generations in one photo: R-L anticlockwise - Judith Hambrook (right), Jane Thompson, Jamie Hughes, Shannon Hughes and Millie-Mae. - Credit: Supplied

Baby Millie-Mae was born to Judith's great-granddaughter Shannon on December 14 and weighed 6lb 13oz.

To celebrate the exceptional family landmark, Judith had a special birthday lunch on March 12 which was attended by 14 of her family members.

Judith was joined by her great-great-granddaughter Millie-Mae, great-granddaughter Shannon Hughes, 22, grandson Jamie Hughes, 45, and daughter Jane Thompson, 61.

Daughter Jane said: "Little Millie-Mae was passed from pillar to post. She was as good as gold.

"It was such a lovely day and it was a beautiful birthday gift for mum.

"It's not very often a family makes it to five generations."







