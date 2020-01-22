Now and then photos show how much a boutique shopping arcade has changed

A flashback picture of Great Yarmouth's Central Arcade. The name was changed to Victoria Arcade in 1987 Picture: Archant Library

With the new owners of a historic shopping mall pulling out all the stops to make it work again we thought we would take a wander down memory lane.

Great Yarmouth's Victoria Arcade remains an icon of roaring twenties architecture, from an age when boutique shopping was the last word in luxury leisure activities.

Today, with retail facing numerous assaults, it has struggled to recapture its heyday and a new push hopes to see it reinvented as a hub for new business.

A dip into the Archant archives brings old names back to life, with sports shop Mobbs and fashion boutique Kay Crawford among arcade staples from yesteryear.

Our picture from 1981 shows shoes, sports, an opticians, drug store, snack bar, jewellers, and haberdashery drawing impressive numbers to the 1925-built arcade.

Another image from 1985 shows a health food shop and florists, a pet shop visible at the end, all trimmed up for Christmas.

An undated picture from when it was called Central Arcade (pre 1987) shows Freeman Hardy and Willis shoe shop with an impressive number of shoppers bustling by.

Meanwhile a photo of Kay Crawford Fashions also shows Sylvia's florists and a pet shop.

