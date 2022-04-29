New Great Yarmouth community supermarket opens

A community supermarket aimed at supporting people experiencing food poverty has opened in Great Yarmouth.

Sally’s Store, run by The Salvation Army, was officially opened by the borough mayor Adrian Thompson on April 29 at the Peggotty Road Community Centre.

Captain Marie Burr, leader of the town branch of the church and charity, said the new store will provide residents with access to affordable food. Once people sign up to the store, they can buy items at wholesale prices or lower in a points scheme.

Salvation Army captain Marie Burr outside the newly opened Sally's Store in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

As well as access to affordable food, Sally's Store has cleaning items, sanitary products and pet food on offer. Customers will also be able to get support and advice on things like budgeting through a planned drop-in centre which will open in the near future.

With five foodbanks currently operating in Great Yarmouth, Captain Burr said she believes it is the right time for Sally’s Store to open.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs in the pandemic and need some extra help," she said.

"Something like this is a step on from food banks as people get back on their feet. It helps them gain more control over their lives.”

Great Yarmouth borough mayor Adrian Thompson (left) said community shops such as Sally's Store on Peggotty Road are about much more than just filling up the shopping bags, but a place where residents can get help and advice. - Credit: GYBC

Great Yarmouth's mayor, Adrian Thompson, said at the opening: "This community food store gives people more control over the food they can get for their family, putting them in charge of their own budgeting and planning.

"That is so important for our self-esteem and well-being.

"Community stores are about much more than just filling up the shopping bags.

"They are also about meeting people, being part of something, and getting help and advice from a friendly and familiar face."

Sally's Store sells dried and tinned food, frozen and fresh produce, and cleaning and sanitary products. - Credit: James Weeds

Nelson ward councillor and former MP Tony Wright said: "It is certainly needed in the area.

"In this day and age, it is an indictment that we've got food banks. But this is a step up where people can purchase products for a much cheaper price, providing people with help and assistance."

Each item is priced with points. Members of the community supermarket can top up their shop cards and spend their points on food and household essentials. - Credit: James Weeds

Sally's Store is located on Peggotty Road, Great Yarmouth and is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 12pm.

The store is the second community supermarket to open in the borough, following the launch of Shrublands Community Food Club in Gorleston last year.

Both centres are being supported by the Norfolk Community Foundation and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.