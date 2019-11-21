Opening date revealed for new seafront cinema

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema Archant

A new cinema will open before Christmas just in time to show all the holiday big-hitters like Star Wars and Jumanji.

Arc Cinema on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade will open its doors to the public on Friday December 6, following a multi-million pound investment tipped as a boost to the nighttime economy.

A spokesman confirmed the redevelopment works at what was the Hollywood Cinema were nearly finished and that the resort, once brimming with picture houses, would soon have a newly refurbished cinema offering "probably the best experience in the whole of East Anglia."

Movie-goers will benefit from a brand hew heating system, 566 luxury leather armchair seats in its five licensed screens, digital Sony 4K projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound, she added.

The cinema will open just in time to showcase all the Christmas releases including Jumanji, Cats, Spies in Disguise, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Access for all is key to The Arc Cinema's offer with the majority of screens wheelchair accessible, subtitled screenings, kids' clubs and parents' and baby screenings part of the offer.

Manager Derren Hodges, who has been busy recruiting staff, said the unprecedented level of interest in the 15 positions was a good indication of the public interest in the new cinema.

He said: "We had over 350 applications as a result of our recruitment drive and we are delighted with the high standard of the friendly team we have selected.

"They are really looking forward to their new roles and can't wait to start welcoming customers."

The Arc Cinema is an Irish cinema operator that is opening a number of sites in the UK.

The company says it has "invested heavily" in converting the old Hollywood venue into a state of the art Arc Cinema.

It says the investment has made a significant contribution to energizing the economy of the famous Golden Mile giving people an additional reason to visit - especially at night.

Established in 2014, they describe themselves as specialists in creating very high-quality cinemas to serve local communities.

The building has a long history of entertainment stretching back to the 1900s, and the cinema's closure earlier this year was met by huge disappointment.