Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

The former home of a popular American diner has been snapped up following strong interest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Yankee Traveller had been trading in King Street, Great Yarmouth, for more than 45 years when it shut suddenly over Christmas.

A businessman completed the purchase of the building on Friday, August 2.

The three-storey property which can seat 64 people was on the market with East Commercial with a price tag of £129,995.

Agency manager at East Commercial, Hamish Duncan, said the building had attracted a lot of interest since it went up for sale in May.

You may also want to watch:

He added the new owner is involved in the leisure industry and he believes there is a good chance it could reopen as a restaurant.

Following Yankee Traveller's closure in January people took to social media to share their shock and memories of family milestones and celebrations marked in the American-style restaurant.