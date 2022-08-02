Four holiday homes planned for estate
- Credit: Google
A Norfolk leisure complex is looking to add four new holiday lodges to its grounds.
Caldecott Hall Estate in Fritton has plans to add four lodges to its existing Fairway Lakes Village, which already houses 45 holiday homes.
The proposed lodges are all three-bedroomed, with living areas, kitchens, dining rooms, and they would have at least one en-suite bedroom.
The modular holiday homes would be constructed with timber frames, and have exterior cladding, decking and French doors.
If plans are accepted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the lodges will contain views of the golf course and nearby ponds.
The holiday village sits inside the 400-acre country estate, which also contains an 18-hole golf course and access to the Redwings horse sanctuary.
The recent development of 157 static caravans and pitches are positioned north of the proposed lodges.
Two medieval clay ovens were discovered during an archaeological dig during the caravan site's earlier development.
A decision is expected to be made on the plans by September 2.