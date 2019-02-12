Search

Train treats back on track as railway station’s snack bar returns

PUBLISHED: 17:36 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 19 February 2019

Frankie's snack bar is coming back to Yarmouth's Vauxhall train station Picture: Neil Didsbury

Frankie's snack bar is coming back to Yarmouth's Vauxhall train station Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A train station snack bar that hit the buffers due to a lack of passenger trade is set to re-open.

Frankie’s Snack Bar at Vauxhall Station in Great Yarmouth closed in September after seven years of serving the public.

Michael Local, 50, from Norwich, said the comeback came after months of negotiations with train operating company Greater Anglia.

He said trade had been devastated by a lack of trains and frequent cancellations meaning they could no longer carry on paying “top dollar” for rent, but that an agreement had now been reached.

“It’s a one year agreement,” he said. “To get them over them over the times when they are upgrading things and making improvements so by the end of the year we should be back on an even keel.

“There is only one train an hour at 17 minutes past and a couple of extra before 9am and between 5pm and 7pm, although the station shuts at 5pm so that benefits no-one.

“We could not go through another winter paying top dollar for rent.

“The last three half terms there have been no trains at all and there were none this last weekend.”

Frankies will set out its wares on Saturday March 2, serving hot drinks, hot dogs and burgers among its range.

It will open from 7.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 4pm on Sundays.

