'It's the perfect time for a bikini wax' - why this Norfolk salon is completing summer bodies for free

Gemma Pulfer of Hair and Beauty by Gemma in Hopton is offering a free bikini line wax for women who have a smear test booked.

As the summer approaches many women are perfecting their bodies for hours of tanning on the beach and endless photos in the sun.

Mrs Pulfer said a number of women who visit her beauticians have not had a smear test.

Now, a Norfolk beauty salon is reminding ladies it will complete the finishing touches to those summer bods all for free.

Hair and Beauty by Gemma in Hopton will give women a free bikini wax if they have a confirmed smear test appointment.

The beauty salon has been running the scheme since mid-January after its owner Gemma Pulfer grew concerned by the number of customers who were too frightened to go to their cervical screenings.

The idea was inspired by a beautician in Scotland and is designed to encourage more women to have the test.

Mrs Pulfer said the offer of a free bikini wax will always be on the table at her hair and beauty parlour.

Mrs Pulfer said: "It is so important that women do have the test and they should never just take a chance.

"Since I launched the offer there has definitely been a lot more discussion over smear tests in the salon which can only be a good thing."

The 35-year-old said between four to five people had taken the salon up on the free bikini wax.

She hopes with the summer approaching more women will take an interest.

"June to August time is our busiest period so hopefully we'll have some more people who take us up on our offer," she said.

"It's the perfect time for a bikini wax as everyone gets ready for their holidays."

Mrs Pulfer said six people had been for a smear test because of the initiative.

The salon offers customers a variety of services including, nail treatments, eyelash tinting and spray tans.

She has claimed being waxed is more unpleasant than going for a smear test.

"Although I understand why some women may be put off by being screened - I can assure them being waxed is much more uncomfortable," Mrs Pulfer said.

The Hopton woman said her offer of a free wax will always be on the table and has invited women to visit her salon, even if it is just for a coffee and a chat.

For more information contact the salon on 01502 732932 or visit its Facebook page.