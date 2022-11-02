News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
From strength to strength - family run business defies the odds

James Weeds

Published: 3:32 PM November 2, 2022
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

The Southey family: Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David are excited for what's next for Burgh Hall. - Credit: Paul Southey

"If you give people what they want, they will stick by you."

Those are the words of Burgh Hall co-owner Paul Southey as his family completed the purchase of the pub, restaurant and events venue on Lords Lane, Burgh Castle.

The Southey Family, from Oulton Broad, opened up the family-friendly bar and restaurant near Gorleston on January 7, 2020, just before the Covid lockdowns.

The family endured over the next two years, trying to bring new things for customers from Covid-friendly showings of the delayed 2020 European Championships and opening their swimming pool for cold water swimmers in the cooler months.

The owners of Burgh Hall are set to open their pool and facilities to cold water swimmers.

The owners of Burgh Hall pub and restaurant in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle, have opened their pool and facilities to cold water swimmers. - Credit: Paul Southey

Paul Southey is excited to have the heated swimming pool at Burgh Hall up and running.

Burgh Hall co-owner Paul Southey. - Credit: James Weeds

Now the family own the venue, Mr Southey said they intend to revamp the facilities.

"We've got lots of plans," Mr Southey said.

"We've kitted out the back bar with new furniture and lighting, we're modernising our toilets and after Christmas, we're going to do up the plaza."

Mr Southey said his family were also keen to keep to their "winning formula" of live music, friendly pub atmosphere and their Sunday carveries, which Mr Southey said had been "incredibly popular".

"In October, we regularly had about 400 people at our carveries," Mr Southey.

"Overall, we seem to have got busier. Which is surprising given the current climate, but more people have come to the bar for a quiet drink or brought their families along for a meal."

The owners of Burgh Hall are set to open their pool and facilities to cold water swimmers. 

Burgh Hall will see a number of improvements now the Southey family have completed the purchase of the venue. - Credit: Archant

The Southey Family are also celebrating their venue's inclusion on the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice list for the second year running. This means that the venue is considered a "favourite destination" for users of the review website.

"I don't want this to end," said Mr Southey.

"We've had such a great time these past few years. There's been some challenges, but we've always tried to deliver what people want."

Burgh Hall is also already taking strong numbers for wedding bookings in 2023. So far, 33 couples have signed up to have their big day at the family-run venue.

"I'm a big believer in reaping what you sow," Mr Southey said.

"Our customers have been so good to us, and we want to make sure that Burgh Hall is an unforgettable destination."

For more information, visit www.burgh-hall.co.uk

