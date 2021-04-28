Rooms with a view: Seafront hotel unveils contemporary makeover
It's out with the heavy drapes and in with airy blinds and a seaside palette of sandy yellows and deep sea blues at a prominent seafront hotel.
The Furzedown Hotel on Great Yarmouth's North Drive is coming out of lockdown with a new look aimed at making the most of sunrises over the sea.
It means that ten of its 26 rooms have been fully refurbished back to the plaster with walls moved and spaces remodelled to let in light and take in all that is on their doorstep - including the refurbished Venetian Waterways.
Come May 17, when the Government's roadmap allows hotels to re-open, the Garrod family are looking forward to showing off the changes to their guests.
Paul Garrod, who has been at the helm with wife Lisa since 1990, said it had been a tough year with he and son William working alternate 24-hour shifts with almost all other staff on furlough.
During the lockdown they had used the time to make a raft of improvements, while still hosting some keyworker guests.
Single bedrooms at the front had been merged to form bright spaces flooded with light and decorated in modern, grey tones and featuring pictures of local scenes.
The refurbished rooms all now had smart TVs and charging points, and in time all 26 will be transformed following the same formula.
In the public spaces the residents' lounge and Garrods bar are all about looking out to sea with raised seating enabling everyone to enjoy the views.
Mr Garrod said re-opening in July last year after the first lockdown was stressful given the myriad of rules needed to keep everyone safe.
This time he expected the transition to be easier as everyone knew what was expected of them.
Doreen Garrod, now 93, who took on the hotel with her husband more than 60 years ago said she approved of the changes.
"It has been very hard," Mr Garrod said.
"In July last year it was like running a new hotel, it was very, very stressful.
"Customers were nervous about procedures and we were trying to keep our guests and staff safe while also trying to provide an enjoyable time for people.
"But we are excited for people to come back and see what we have done.
"Hopefully they will feel safer now the vaccination programme is underway and will respect the rules because they are going to be here in some form for a while."