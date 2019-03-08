Search

Furniture retailer to close town centre store

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 05 June 2019

A furniture retailer whose family name has been synonymous with quality and service for generations is leaving its home of 70 years.

Futters, based in The Conge in Great Yarmouth, is launching an end-of-lease sale on Friday June 7 as it scopes the area for new, probably smaller, premises.

Store manager Stuart McGee, a retired director of Palmers Department Store, said the new shop would likely concentrate on carpets, depending on space.

He said: "The Futters property is owned by the council and the lease comes to an end later this year.

"The Conge area is marked for redevelopment in the Town Centre Master Plan so it has been agreed with the council that they will take back the property at the end of the lease.

"Rick Sturrock (Futters owner) is looking for alternative properties to continue his business.

"The new shop is likely to concentrate on carpets although other furniture and furnishings could be included if space is available."

He added the closing sale would see £250,000 of stock to clear, with discounts on major brands.

Futters has been selling furnishing in The Conge from a 6,000 sq ft showroom for 70 years.

The business was owned and run by the Futter family until 2011 when Geoff Futter retired.

It was sold to Rick Sturrock who has continued with the furniture business and developed a successful carpet business as well.

His father Bruce Sturrock said: "It is the end of the lease, rather than the end."

Transforming The Conge is one of six key projects in the council's master plan.

Under the vision and the road will see new mixed-use development lining both sides of the lower half of the street, and the next phase ready for delivery connecting it to the renewed Market Place.

