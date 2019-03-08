£2 pints and hot buffet! Pub to host leaving party ahead of closure

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth is closing. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A town centre pub is set to slash its prices as it hosts a leaving party ahead of its closure this weekend.

The pub in the Market Place will host a leaving party on Friday. Picture: Joseph Norton The pub in the Market Place will host a leaving party on Friday. Picture: Joseph Norton

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth will shut just more than a year after it underwent a £2,000 refurbishment.

Despite boasting a revamped kitchen and new games room, owner of the pub, Kirk Armstrong, said it was struggling to compete against other pubs in the area.

A Facebook post on the pub's page said: "We would like to announce that we are sadly closing our doors this weekend.

"We want to thank all our customers for your support during our time here."

The pub on the Market Place will host a leaving party from 6pm on Friday where pints of beer and cider will be £2, with spirits available from £2.50.

There will also be a hot buffet and karaoke for customers to enjoy on its final night of service.

