Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

£2 pints and hot buffet! Pub to host leaving party ahead of closure

PUBLISHED: 13:16 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 31 October 2019

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth is closing. Picture: Joseph Norton

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth is closing. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A town centre pub is set to slash its prices as it hosts a leaving party ahead of its closure this weekend.

The pub in the Market Place will host a leaving party on Friday. Picture: Joseph NortonThe pub in the Market Place will host a leaving party on Friday. Picture: Joseph Norton

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth will shut just more than a year after it underwent a £2,000 refurbishment.

Despite boasting a revamped kitchen and new games room, owner of the pub, Kirk Armstrong, said it was struggling to compete against other pubs in the area.

You may also want to watch:

A Facebook post on the pub's page said: "We would like to announce that we are sadly closing our doors this weekend.

"We want to thank all our customers for your support during our time here."

The pub on the Market Place will host a leaving party from 6pm on Friday where pints of beer and cider will be £2, with spirits available from £2.50.

There will also be a hot buffet and karaoke for customers to enjoy on its final night of service.

MORE: Raise a glass to these pubs that are fighting on



Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

First look at theme park’s new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

First look at theme park’s new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man charged with murder of 22-year-old found in river

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

£2 pints and hot buffet! Pub to host leaving party ahead of closure

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth is closing. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man asks young girl to get in his van

A man in his 40s allegedly asked a girl into a van on Baliol Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (October 30). Picture: Google Maps.

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists