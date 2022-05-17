Former Game store earmarked as enterprise hub

The former Game store was commandeered as a testing centre looking for asymptomatic cases and stopping the spread of the virus during the pandemic. It is now being touted as the home of an enterprise hub pilot project - Credit: Liz Coates

A former Game store most recently used as a Covid testing site is set to host a temporary enterprise hub.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) had looked at the former Greenwoods store on the corner of Regent Road and King Street, for the hub - ahead of its later use as a heritage centre.

Game in Market Gates Great Yarmouth has moved into new Sports Direct store on King Street. - Credit: James Weeds

But a new report to the council's economic development committee on Monday, May 23 says the former Game store in Market Gates would be more suitable.

It is hoped the hub, which will operate until the end of December, will offer valuable support to people in Yarmouth looking to start their own business - or those who have recently done so - through drop-in advice sessions, clinics and networking events.

The project is being established by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through its Enabling Self Employment in Norfolk project using £117,818 of funding from the government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF), and £30,000 from the Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership.

Also involved are the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce and GYBC.

The council hopes to apply for funding for a similar, longer-term hub at another location.



