Town centre adult gaming arcade bids for 24 hour opening
- Credit: Merkur Slots
An adult gaming centre is looking to open 24 hours a day.
Merkur Slots says it has done enough to prove it can operate without incident after a year of opening under restricted hours.
The premises in the former William Hill betting shop at 3 Regent Road next to Costa Coffee in Great Yarmouth is now asking planners if it can operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Currently it can open from 8am to midnight.
Papers submitted in support of the bid say the main town centre uses which surround the site would not be affected by the proposals and that conflict with residential amenity would be "nigh on impossible" given the distance to the premises of properties of this type.
It adds that longer opening hours would give scope for shift workers to use the machines "more flexibly."
A noise impact assessment concluded the comings and goings of patrons would not create noise and that there had been no complaints since it opened in October last year.
A decision is due by December 14.
A bid for an adult gaming centre in the former New Look in Gorleston High Street was approved in September.