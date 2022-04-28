News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

New gym bids for 24 hour opening

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:57 PM April 28, 2022
Fitness 2000 in Great Yarmouth has shut

The former Fitness 2000 in Southtown Road which has since been rebranded using the distinctive green logo of New Revolution Health and Fitness. - Credit: Liz Coates

A bid to allow the new owners of a Great Yarmouth gym to open 24 hours, seven days a week is in the hands of planners.

New Revolution Heath and Fitness (NR) which operates branches in Wymondham, Watton, Dereham and Attleborough took over the former Fitness 2000 gym in Southtown Road following the collapse of its owners the Sentinel Leisure Trust.

NR Health and Fitness at Fitness 2000

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nathan Gostling of NR Health and Fitness pictured in March as they took over Fitness 2000. Mr Gostling now hopes to open 24 hours - Credit: NR Health and Fitness

Owner Nathan Gostling said at the time he wanted to follow the tried and tested formula that had proved a success at his four other gyms and bring in 24 hour opening that worked without issue and was appreciated by users.

A statement issued to support the planning bid to Great Yarmouth Borough Council says members will be able to access the gym between 9.30pm and 6.30am via a single entry point using a bar code reader with various noise mitigation measures in place.

Being open 24 hours would bring "total flexibility and inclusivity" for shift workers and those who prefer to train at quieter times with fewer people, the statement says.

View the plans at the council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0254/VCF.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_JELLICOEROAD_YARMOUTH_APR22

Updated

Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Yarmouth crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Travellers moved on from seafront in joint operation

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
MIke Page pictures showing progress on Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing

In pictures: New aerial images show progress on £121m bridge

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon