New gym bids for 24 hour opening

The former Fitness 2000 in Southtown Road which has since been rebranded using the distinctive green logo of New Revolution Health and Fitness. - Credit: Liz Coates

A bid to allow the new owners of a Great Yarmouth gym to open 24 hours, seven days a week is in the hands of planners.

New Revolution Heath and Fitness (NR) which operates branches in Wymondham, Watton, Dereham and Attleborough took over the former Fitness 2000 gym in Southtown Road following the collapse of its owners the Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nathan Gostling of NR Health and Fitness pictured in March as they took over Fitness 2000. Mr Gostling now hopes to open 24 hours - Credit: NR Health and Fitness

Owner Nathan Gostling said at the time he wanted to follow the tried and tested formula that had proved a success at his four other gyms and bring in 24 hour opening that worked without issue and was appreciated by users.

A statement issued to support the planning bid to Great Yarmouth Borough Council says members will be able to access the gym between 9.30pm and 6.30am via a single entry point using a bar code reader with various noise mitigation measures in place.

Being open 24 hours would bring "total flexibility and inclusivity" for shift workers and those who prefer to train at quieter times with fewer people, the statement says.

View the plans at the council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0254/VCF.