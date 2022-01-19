Retired army general joins ranks of Great Yarmouth company

A retired British Army general has been recruited into the ranks of a Great Yarmouth clean energy company.

Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, who had been a three-star general, has taken a role on the advisory board of CeraPhi Energy.

Lt General Richard Nugee has joined CeraPhi Energy - Credit: TMS Media

CeraPhi, with bases in Houston, Texas, London and Cornwall, reuses old oil and gas wells to draw up heat from the earth’s core by its patented technology.

Lt Gen Nugee, decorated for his service in Afghanistan and author of the MoD’s Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach, will head to Great Yarmouth for the first time next month for the business’ strategy day.

He said: “CeraPhi’s mission and the deep geothermal solution is really appealing with huge potential.

“We need to persuade the government and industry, particularly energy hungry industry, what the geothermal offer is.”

Karl Farrow, CeraPhi Energy's chief executive officer, said: “Richard shares our values and will help shape and develop our strategy.”



