Hairdressers moves into former gift shop building

Manager of Gentlemans Headquarters Dave Cardosa (left) and owner, Ryan Lawes. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A hairdressers has moved into a town centre building which had been empty for six months - replacing a gift shop.

The hairdressers has moved into one side of the former Bizarre Bizarre building in Great Yarmouth which has been split into two premises. Picture: Joseph Norton The hairdressers has moved into one side of the former Bizarre Bizarre building in Great Yarmouth which has been split into two premises. Picture: Joseph Norton

Gentlemans Headquarters has relocated to the premises formerly occupied by Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth.

Owner of the hairdressers, Ryan Lawes, believes the move will help to expand the business.

"I've wanted to move into this building for a while because it's bigger which will help to grow the business," he said

"We have started to build a good reputation so all of this has come at a good time."

Gentlemans Headquarters has been based at a premises on the other side of Regent Street for the past three years.

On Wednesday it moved into one side of the former Bizarre Bizarre building which has been split up into two premises following the shops closure in May.

Mr Lawes, 23, from Hemsby, believes the personable service his hairdressers offers makes it stand out.

It is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4.30am on Saturday.

Haircuts start from £8.

For more information visit Gentlemans Headquarters' Facebook page.