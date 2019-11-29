Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Hairdressers moves into former gift shop building

PUBLISHED: 09:58 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 29 November 2019

Manager of Gentlemans Headquarters Dave Cardosa (left) and owner, Ryan Lawes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Manager of Gentlemans Headquarters Dave Cardosa (left) and owner, Ryan Lawes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A hairdressers has moved into a town centre building which had been empty for six months - replacing a gift shop.

The hairdressers has moved into one side of the former Bizarre Bizarre building in Great Yarmouth which has been split into two premises. Picture: Joseph NortonThe hairdressers has moved into one side of the former Bizarre Bizarre building in Great Yarmouth which has been split into two premises. Picture: Joseph Norton

Gentlemans Headquarters has relocated to the premises formerly occupied by Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth.

Owner of the hairdressers, Ryan Lawes, believes the move will help to expand the business.

"I've wanted to move into this building for a while because it's bigger which will help to grow the business," he said

"We have started to build a good reputation so all of this has come at a good time."

Gentlemans Headquarters has been based at a premises on the other side of Regent Street for the past three years.

On Wednesday it moved into one side of the former Bizarre Bizarre building which has been split up into two premises following the shops closure in May.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lawes, 23, from Hemsby, believes the personable service his hairdressers offers makes it stand out.

It is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4.30am on Saturday.

Haircuts start from £8.

For more information visit Gentlemans Headquarters' Facebook page.

Most Read

National retailer lodges plan for signage at former M&S store

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmouth which is closing and moving to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club

Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver was six times the legal limit for cocaine at 9.30am in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

National retailer lodges plan for signage at former M&S store

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmouth which is closing and moving to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club

Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver was six times the legal limit for cocaine at 9.30am in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Train passengers advised not to travel following fuel fault

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘Callous incompetence’ of council leadership blamed by opposition for collapse of community trust

The Priory Centre is closed today following the collapse of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust Picture: Liz Coates

Hairdressers moves into former gift shop building

Manager of Gentlemans Headquarters Dave Cardosa (left) and owner, Ryan Lawes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Council leader calls for more new beach huts - after just four were sold

The leader of a Norfolk council which sold just four of its 20 new beach huts has called for further huts to be installed along the towns sea front. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Council keep details of £130k spend to relocate chamber under wraps

Yarmouth Council has agreed to spend £130,000 to relocate its main chamber within the same building. Photo: Steve Hardiman/Photos of Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists